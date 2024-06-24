On Nomads, Nomadism, the Emergence of the Nation-State, and Digital Nomadism

The essence of digital nomadism lies in the freedom to choose one’s location, often leading to a life of travel and exploration. This lifestyle is not confined to any particular profession but is characterized by the ability to work independently of a fixed office space. Digital nomads often frequent co-working spaces, cafes, and other public places that offer reliable internet access, creating a dynamic and ever-changing work environment. We explore the digital nomadic lifestyle and the global community of purveyors of the life of a digital nomad through the prism of our Digital Self-Sovereignty Research Initiative.

What is Digital Nomadism?