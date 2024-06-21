Global Response to the U.S. Ban of Moscow-based Cybersecurity Behemoth Kaspersky Labs

The Cybersecurity community will, of course, be abuzz with the announcement by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) “Prohibition of Russian Kaspersky Software for U.S. Customers.” We also anticipate the ban will spawn debate and controversy as the role of software bans from Commerce now joins broad export controls as a lever in securing the global IT supply chain (with the long-term impact, outcomes, and implications of such software bans for national security and global technological advantage TBD). Excerpts from the press release from Commerce’s BIS can be found here in this post – along with a sampling of news coverage in the last 16 hours since the announcement from outlets as varied as Tass, The Guardian, and Axios – amongst others.

