Accelerating AGI: Why we should all want it sooner vice later

I hear of many projected benefits of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). But most deal with solving big problems for humanity. Helping national security, helping defeat cancer and other horrible terminal diseases, helping ensure food, transportation, the economy are all optimized are all noble reasons to pursue AGI as fast as possible.

But there are other reasons to pursue AGI. I am especially excited about what AGI can do for me as an individual. Personal Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is coming.