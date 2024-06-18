A Dispatch from the Ministry for the Future: “Wet Bulb” Heat and Humidity Conditions in the U.S.

The opening scene of “The Ministry for the Future” by Kim Stanley Robinson is a powerful and harrowing depiction of a catastrophic heatwave in India – where temperatures specifically reach critical wet bulb temperatures. Wet bulb temperature is a measure that combines air temperature and humidity, indicating conditions under which the human body’s ability to cool itself through sweating and evaporation is compromised. While not a mass casualty event, over the next four days, places and pockets of the U.S. may be in wet bulb territory for a long enough duration to be of concern. Consider this the first OODA Loop dispatch from the Ministry for the Future that is actually acting as a tactical advisory for the next four days as well.

Background: A Future “Wet Bulb” Mass Casualty Event in Uttar Pradesh, India

