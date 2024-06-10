The Future Is Here: San Francisco Deep Tech Week 23-29 June

I have spent a lifetime trying to figure out the best methods of predicting the future. When it comes to tech, the way I have found that works the best is to follow the builders who are creating our future. This also happens to be the most enjoyable method of trying to figure out what comes next.

This is what made me so excited when Andrew Cote told me he was organizing a week long series of events focused on Deep Tech: San Francisco Deep Tech Week (23-29 June 2024).

The topics of Deep Tech week align perfectly with what our OODA network is interested in and what we cover here. Topics include AI of course, but not just AI. The event is for builders of the most advanced capabilities in energy, biotech, robotics, manufacturing, compute, aerospace, and defense.

I’m going to the event to learn tech, and more importantly, to celebrate and shake hands with any builder of our future I can track down. The event starts with a tech showcase and opening social that will be onboard the USS Hornet Sea Air and Space Museum in Alameda. This is exciting for me as well. What a great way to turn business into pleasure! Mingle with techies, get insights into great hardware and software being built by leading creators, and set foot on a ship that played a role in defense of our nation.

For more on SF Deep Tech Week see: https://www.sf-deep-tech-week.com. If you are going please let me know, would be good to connect and exchange thoughts on where these great builders are taking us all.