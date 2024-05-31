The OODA Network on New AI-based Threats and Issues for the U.S. Cognitive Infrastructure, Internet Safety and Wellness for Kids

Following the initial discussion at the April 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting of Domain-Specific Large Language Model Development and Use Cases, and the follow-up discussion on Exponential Technology Disruption, Global Risk, and Geopolitical Futures, the spoofing capabilities of AI creating new threats and issues began a discussion that gradually focused on and distilled more granular insights related to Internet-based Child Safety and Wellness – and potential preventive business models and platforms. Details of that portion of the meeting discussion can be found here.
About Daniel Pereira
Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.