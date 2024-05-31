The OODA Loop Digital Self-Sovereignty Research Initiative (Self-Sovereign Identity, Digital Citizenship, Personal Data Ownership and Portability)

Digital self-sovereignty is the new “build” as legacy systems get swapped out in a sometimes violent, always exponential fashion. To be clear, we are positioning digital self-sovereignty as a solution to our current problem set that will “still stand” even if this current geopolitical, exponential technology-driven inflection point manifests – for a prolonged period – as dark age-esque global societal systemic failure (per The Ministry of the Future). Ironically, this same uncertainty, chaos, and violence are the primary drivers (and new incentive structure) behind this new system’s development. In this post, we “set levels” and offer working definitions for our forthcoming Q324 (going right into OODAcon 2024) series of posts as part of our Digital Self-Sovereignty Research Initiative.

Contents of this Post: