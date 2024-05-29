The OODA Network on Exponential Technology Disruption, Global Risk, and Geopolitical Futures

The group touched on the potential impact on the Houthis and the environment around the Red Sea.

The group discussed the political decisions regarding port blockades and questioned the lack of action against missile firings.

The meeting noted the importance of swift procurement of drones in conflict environments like Ukraine, where bureaucratic obstacles were being addressed to expedite the process.