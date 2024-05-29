The OODA Network on Exponential Technology Disruption, Global Risk, and Geopolitical Futures

Following the initial discussion at the April 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting of Domain-Specific Large Language Model Development and Use Cases, the group went on to discuss a broad swath of exponential technologies in the context of the current global risk brief and strategic geopolitical futures. That discussion is summarized here.
About Daniel Pereira
Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.