The OODA Network on Exponential Technology Disruption, Global Risk, and Geopolitical Futures

Following the initial discussion at the April 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting of Domain-Specific Large Language Model Development and Use Cases, the group went on to discuss a broad swath of exponential technologies in the context of the current global risk brief and strategic geopolitical futures.  That discussion is summarized here.  

Exponential Technology Disruption, Global Risk, and Geopolitical Futures

  • The discussion touched upon the collaboration between Israel and Arab states in defense strategies and the importance of rapid technological advancements in shaping the future of military operations across different domains.
    • The collaboration between Arab states and Israel regarding Iran’s strike against Israel highlights the effectiveness of Israel’s defensive architecture and the collaboration with Arab states, which caught Iran off guard. The collaboration and coordination with Arab states played a significant role in mitigating the strike’s impact. Additionally, Israel’s targeted counterstrike was well-received in the Arab press, showcasing the importance of Arab collaboration with Israel in handling geopolitical conflicts.
    • The meeting highlighted the ongoing conflict and geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, emphasizing the complexity of the situation and the potential for escalation.
    • The meeting also focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in modern warfare and its impact on geopolitical conflicts, including using attributable systems to enhance military capabilities and reduce risks.
    • The meeting aimed to provide insights into the fast-paced technological changes, the geopolitical landscape, and the implications for regional conflicts involving Israel, Iran, and Gaza.
  • Cognitive warfare was also a focal point of discussion during the meeting, highlighting the impact of events between Israel and Iran on cognitive warfare and AI for a potential article for a NATO journal to be penned by a network member.
    • Understanding the cognitive warfare level of impact and how unfolding events contribute to it, especially below the kinetic level, with an emphasis on shaping behavior and managing political attitudes in the context of cognitive warfare, considering the involvement of the US and parts of Europe. Additionally, there was a mention of the need to protect against manipulation rather than just emphasizing tools and manipulation itself.
    • Again, the focus of this part of the discussion was participants delved into understanding the impact of events unfolding below the kinetic level on cognitive warfare, particularly in managing political environments and attitudes beyond the theater of conflict.
    • The conversation also touched on the cognitive warfare implications of AI in conflicts such as those between Israel and Iran, emphasizing the importance of comprehending the cognitive warfare aspect in such scenarios – highlighting the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and the challenges in integrating new advancements into defense operations, underscoring the ongoing efforts to leverage AI effectively.
    • The discussion also touched on the importance of data quality in AI and potential issues like overfitting and biases, highlighting the significance of accurate data to avoid erroneous decisions and perpetuated inequalities.
    • Overall, the meeting aimed to dissect key issues surrounding the speed of AI advancements, geopolitical conflicts, underreported domestic matters, and the swift progress of technology – seeking insights from experts to provide valuable context and analysis.
  • The Cyber Dimension of Global Risk:  A Microsoft blog post from February 2024   – Iran Accelerates Cyber Ops Against Israel from Chaotic Start – was focused on cyber issues to date related to Iran, focusing on AI-generated deceptive videos disseminated through hacked TV broadcasts. The blog post discussed the rapid evolution of such technologies, emphasizing the cybersecurity dimensions of the current geopolitical climate.
  • The discussion turned to whether Iran acts as a rational actor.
    • One network member expressed concern about Iran’s rationality based on past behavior in wars they couldn’t sustain
    • Another mentioned that Iran showed rational behavior by signaling the conclusion of the event (the recent attack on Israel) to avoid further escalation
    • A network expert shared insights on Iran’s actions, stating that Iran’s response was rational based on their belief that they could get away with it, drawing from personal experience and background knowledge.  Iran’s response was rational, given their past actions, citing a personal connection to a hostage situation involving Iran. 
    • The group raised the issue of the global supply chain originating in Iran and its impact on various regions, highlighting the complexities of this interconnected system
    • Overall, the dialogue touched on Iran’s rational decision-making processes in various contexts – suggesting a nuanced view of Iran’s decision-making processes and strategic calculations in international relations.
    • Insights touched on technology, societal dynamics, and global affairs, reflecting a broad understanding of diverse topics within the meeting.
  • The group touched on the potential impact on the Houthis and the environment around the Red Sea.
    • The discussion delved into the impact of Iran’s support for the Houthis, providing them with drones and weapons in the Red Sea region.
    • There was a discussion on how Iran supports the Houthis and provides them with weapons, particularly drones. The question was raised about whether this support would change their regional behavior. Additionally, the meeting questioned the implications of policies regarding this situation.
    • The group discussed the political decisions regarding port blockades and questioned the lack of action against missile firings.
    • The conversation highlighted the real-world implications of the support provided to the Houthis and the need to consider the broader geopolitical implications of these actions.
    • The meeting delved into analyzing the potential consequences on the Houthis and the surroundings of the Red Sea, emphasizing the need to understand and address the evolving dynamics of the situation.
    • The meeting noted the importance of swift procurement of drones in conflict environments like Ukraine, where bureaucratic obstacles were being addressed to expedite the process. 
    • The group raised concerns about the administration’s approach. They suggested more aggressive tactics, referencing the successful elimination of Somali pirates as a potential model, i.e., targeting supply chains to disrupt support to groups like the Houthis and Russians in Ukraine, again – drawing parallels to the eradication of Somali pirates.
      • The conversation highlighted that Somali pirates ceased their activities either by choice or due to being eliminated, leading to a comparison with the Houthis as a deterrence strategy.  It was suggested that a political decision influenced this approach, similar to how actions against Somali pirates reduced their operations significantly.   
  • The interconnected issues of the Red Sea, the Marco Islands, transnational organized crime, and irregular warfare
    • The meeting highlighted the complexity and importance of these topics, particularly focusing on the impact of transnational organized crime and irregular warfare in regions like the Red Sea, Marco Islands, Africa, and Latin America. There was an emphasis on the subtle and deep links between Chinese activities, organized crime, and hybrid threats in these regions, underscoring the need for vigilance and strategic awareness in addressing these challenges. 
    • Concerns were raised regarding China’s actions in the South China Sea and its impact on neighboring countries like the Philippines and Australia.
  • Quantum Computing and Quantum Science
    • The conversation touched on quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum science. There was skepticism about the timeline for quantum computers to become a reality, with estimates ranging from 15 to 40 years for their widespread adoption.
    • One network member shared that he has been in debriefs on quantum since the 1980s – and at every meeting, it was declared as “five years away.”
    • The meeting also highlighted the ongoing tracking of quantum technologies and their potential applications, particularly in quantum sensing and science.
    • Despite continuous advancements and announcements in the field of quantum computing, the progress has sometimes been overstated, leading to subsequent corrections and a cautious approach toward predicting the arrival of fully functional quantum computers.  
  • Udioai.ai: Udio AI is a way to create music through generative AI capabilities
    • One network member shared:  “You enter a text prompt, and this artificial intelligence will create a song and the style you want, about a subject you want. And it’s interesting. It’s cute.  But scary. Think about what it could be like in two years and what it may do to our creative community and the songwriters who struggle to create and survive.  Maybe they will adapt tools like these themselves, and it will just make them better. Or maybe all of us will just create our music, and it will kill the creative industry.”
    • UdioAI is a window into the exponential pace of all AI capabilities across the enterprise:  Another network member expressed amazement at Udio.AI, pointing out its capability to create high-quality music across different genres. He mentioned it as a significant leap and a fun tool. Additionally, he shared thoughts on AI advancements and the importance of convergence in technology and mission needs.  The discussion touched on the potential implementation of such technologies in warehouses and operational settings in the near future.  The convergence of technologies and ideas was a key theme, focusing on accelerating the right convergence for enterprises.
  • The Future of Space and National Security
    • The April 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting reviewed the importance of a resilient and innovative supply chain for national goals in space, emphasizing supply chain trust and resiliency
    • The discussion emphasized the need for a dynamic, diverse, and scalable supply chain to support national objectives in space.
    • It was noted that restarting a disrupted supply chain requires real investment and effort.
    • Additionally, the meeting touched on the significance of stable and predictable funding for the Hybrid Space Architecture to coordinate with various entities, including advisory on supply chain forecasting.
    • The notes underscored the essential role of alliances in leveraging the best technologies for collective benefit in potential conflicts.

The April 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting: A Discussion of Domain-Specific Large Language Model Development and Use Cases

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.