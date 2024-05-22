Washington D.C.: The Emerging Crypto Capital of the World?

Political Realignment and Regulatory Evolution Pave the Way for Blockchain Innovation in the Nation’s Capital

Could DC become the crypto capital of the world? There are some early indications that both political parties are starting to align on the importance of a smart crypto policy. The result could be a bi-partisan move to a need for a light touch regulatory environment that is cognizant of and responsive to the needs to fight crime/fraud/money laundering but remains open to innovation.