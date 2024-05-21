At this year’s RSA Conference a few weeks ago, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the release of the United States’ International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy – which we assume was a policy effort led (within State and across all federal agencies) by the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, where Nate Fick remains at the helm. The strategy “focuses on the concept of digital solidarity, which is a willingness to work together on shared goals, to stand together, to help partners build capacity, and to provide mutual support. Find the details of the strategy here.
Blinken unveils State Dept. strategy for vibrant, open and secure technological future
As summarized by Recorded Future News: “U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an international cyber strategy on Monday outlining how the federal government plans to engage the rest of the world on a range of technological security issues. The plan is designed to guide the ways the Biden administration will ‘work with allies, partners, and stakeholders across the globe to shape the design, development, governance, and use of cyberspace and digital technologies.’ Why it matters:
- The Internetional Cyber Strategy sets a path for the US to mobilize all its resources. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the strategy, designed to guide the Biden administration’s global interaction on technological security issues. The plan aims at maintaining ‘digital solidarity’, assisting partners, particularly emerging economies, in deploying secure, and sustainable technologies, and building robust innovation economies.
- China and Russia are heavily criticized in the strategy not only for their incessant hacking attacks and underhand spying campaigns, but also for undermining international regulatory bodies, undercutting U.S. technology manufacturers through state subsidies, and promoting a state-centric vision of global Internet governance that harms U.S. interests and values. The strategy warns that any inaction in these areas will allow these countries to shape the future of technology to the detriment of U.S. interests.
- The strategy also addresses economic challenges, including the exclusion of U.S. cloud providers from some markets due to data control and access concerns. It criticizes the growing digital sovereignty narrative, network usage fees, and digital taxation, claiming they undermine key digital economy and cybersecurity objectives. The strategy also details plans to expand assistance provided to countries like Ukraine, Costa Rica, and Albania following devastating cyberattacks.”
Building Digital Solidarity: The United States International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy
“Technology issues are woven into nearly every aspect of our bilateral, multilateral and functional diplomacy, from economic growth to human rights to issues of military force. This strategy leads with digital solidarity as a necessary framework because nobody can address these issues alone. Digital solidarity is the willingness to work together on shared goals, to strive for aligned regulations and standards, to help partners build capacity, and to provide mutual support. We need to do that among states, of course, but also with companies and civil society organizations in a true multi-stakeholder partnership.”
– U.S. AMBASSADOR AT LARGE FOR CYBERSPACE AND DIGITAL POLICY NATHANIEL C. FICK
The United States released the International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy: Towards an Innovative, Secure, and Rights-Respecting Digital Future on May 6, 2024.
The strategy focuses on building broad digital solidarity. Digital solidarity is a willingness to work together on shared goals, to stand together, to help partners build capacity, and to provide mutual support. Digital solidarity recognizes that all who use digital technologies in a rights-respecting manner are more secure, resilient, self-determining, and prosperous when we work together to shape the international environment and innovate at the technological edge. The concept of digital solidarity rests on efforts to build digital and cyber capacity so that partners are not only better able to build a defensible and resilient digital ecosystem over the long term but are also able to respond and recover quickly when incidents happen and to hold criminal and malign actors accountable.
To build broad digital solidarity, the strategy lays out:
Three guiding principles:
- An affirmative vision for a secure and inclusive cyberspace grounded in international law, including international human rights law; and
- Integration of cybersecurity, sustainable development, and technological innovation; and
- A comprehensive policy approach that utilizes the appropriate tools of diplomacy and international statecraft across the entire digital ecosystem.
Four areas of action:
- Promote, build, and maintain an open, inclusive, secure, and resilient digital ecosystem;
- Align rights-respecting approaches to digital and data governance with international partners;
- Advance responsible state behavior in cyberspace, and counter threats to cyberspace and critical infrastructure by building coalitions and engaging partners; and
- Strengthen and build international partner digital and cyber capacity, including capacity to combat cybercrime.
Working with other Federal Agencies, the Department of State developed this strategy to guide international engagement on technology diplomacy and advance the National Security Strategy and National Cybersecurity Strategy.
The strategy sets out a path for the United States to mobilize all resources at its disposal to implement an affirmative and proactive vision through which building digital solidarity connects people and information like never before, fostering a more inclusive, secure, prosperous, and equitable world.
United States International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy
Towards an Innovative, Secure, and Rights-Respecting Digital Future
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Introduction
- The Digital World: Opportunities and Challenges
- Building Digital Solidarity
- ACTION AREA 1: Promote, Build, and Maintain an Open, Inclusive, Secure, and Resilient Digital Ecosystem
- ACTION AREA 2: Align Rights-Respecting Approaches to Digital and Data Governance with International Partners
- ACTION AREA 3: Advance Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace and Counter Threats to Cyberspace and Critical Infrastructure by Building Coalitions and Engaging Partners
- ACTION AREA 4: Strengthen and Build International Partner Digital Policy and Cyber Capacity
- Conclusion
Additional OODA Loop Resources
For more News Briefs and Original Analysis about the efforts of the State Department and the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, see OODA Loop | State Department
Cyber Risks
Corporate Board Accountability for Cyber Risks: With a combination of market forces, regulatory changes, and strategic shifts, corporate boards and their directors are now accountable for cyber risks in their firms. See: Corporate Directors and Risk
Geopolitical-Cyber Risk Nexus: The interconnectivity brought by the Internet has made regional issues affect global cyberspace. Now, every significant event has cyber implications, making it imperative for leaders to recognize and act upon the symbiosis between geopolitical and cyber risks. See The Cyber Threat
Ransomware’s Rapid Evolution: Ransomware technology and its associated criminal business models have seen significant advancements. This has culminated in a heightened threat level, resembling a pandemic in its reach and impact. Yet, there are strategies available for threat mitigation. See: Ransomware, and update.
Challenges in Cyber “Net Assessment”: While leaders have long tried to gauge both cyber risk and security, actionable metrics remain elusive. Current metrics mainly determine if a system can be compromised without guaranteeing its invulnerability. It’s imperative not just to develop action plans against risks but to contextualize the state of cybersecurity concerning cyber threats. Despite its importance, achieving a reliable net assessment is increasingly challenging due to the pervasive nature of modern technology. See: Cyber Threat
Recommendations for Action
Decision Intelligence for Optimal Choices: Numerous disruptions complicate situational awareness and can inhibit effective decision-making. Every enterprise should evaluate its data collection methods, assessment, and decision-making processes for more insights: Decision Intelligence.
Proactive Mitigation of Cyber Threats: The relentless nature of cyber adversaries, whether they are criminals or nation-states, necessitates proactive measures. It’s crucial to remember that cybersecurity isn’t solely the IT department’s or the CISO’s responsibility – it’s a collective effort involving the entire leadership. Relying solely on governmental actions isn’t advised, given its inconsistent approach towards aiding industries in risk reduction. See: Cyber Defenses
The Necessity of Continuous Vigilance in Cybersecurity: The consistent warnings from the FBI and CISA concerning cybersecurity signal potential large-scale threats. Cybersecurity demands 24/7 attention, even on holidays. Ensuring team endurance and preventing burnout by allocating rest periods are imperative. See: Continuous Vigilance
Embracing Corporate Intelligence and Scenario Planning in an Uncertain Age: Apart from traditional competitive challenges, businesses also confront unpredictable external threats. This environment amplifies the significance of Scenario Planning. It enables leaders to envision varied futures, thereby identifying potential risks and opportunities. Regardless of their size, all organizations should allocate time to refine their understanding of the current risk landscape and adapt their strategies. See: Scenario Planning
Track Technology-Driven Disruption: Businesses should examine technological drivers and future customer demands. A multidisciplinary knowledge of tech domains is essential for effective foresight. See Disruptive and Exponential Technologies.