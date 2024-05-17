Future scenarios involving the Recoding of War Doctrine and the Disintermediation of the Theater of Operation by the Swarm Architecture are transformative, heralding a shift in the very fabric of military strategy and operations. While still evolving, these concepts suggest a future where warfare is increasingly dominated by autonomous systems and decentralized decision-making, fundamentally altering traditional battlefield dynamics. Find theoretical frameworks and real-world case studies here.

The Principles for the Future of Warfare and Stand-Off Warfare This is the third article in The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) series examining the future of armed conflict…this installment examines the principles and inverse principles of warfare and their roles in the changing landscape.