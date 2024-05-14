The Future of Federal Research and Development and the Culture of Air Force Innovation

We continue to track the thought leadership of Will Roper, former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, & Logistics. Roper is currently on the advisory committee for the Defense Innovation Board and, since he founded the company in 2022, is the CEO of Istari, Inc. Roper recently co-authored a white paper with McKinsey on the future of Federal R&D. Based on the impact and outcomes of Roper’s tenure at the DoD and operations likeAFWERX, the Air Force continues to think differently about classic procurement and acquisition challenges – and the tough tech and deep tech opportunities ahead. We also include in this post a case study on how “The Air Force is quietly revolutionizing parts replacement.”

By James Ivers, Will Roper, Matt Watters, and John Willison