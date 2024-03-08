OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

The February 2024 OODA Network Member Meeting Discussion of the Current Geopolitical Terrain

Archive, OODA Community, OODA Original / by

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.