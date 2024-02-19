Contextualizing Advancements in Bioengineering to your Business Operations

As noted in the first post in this series (see the OODA Special Report: Executive’s Guide To the Revolution in Biology), it has become increasingly clear that the revolution in biological science will impact most every sector of the economy. In this the last post in the series, we review some of the major developments we have covered in our research and reporting over the last year and then provide recommendations for how you can use these stories plus the context we provided in the first three pieces in this series to inform your business strategy.

Developments in Bioengineering over the Last Year

The field of bioengineering and biosciences has seen significant developments over the past year, with a focus on personalized medicine, environmental solutions, advanced biotechnology techniques, and the integration of artificial intelligence. Here’s a summary of some of the salient advancements over the last 12 months:

A new Alzheimer treatment, LEQEMBI, was approved by the FDA. This is a significant milestone offering potential improvements in treatments.

Advanced multi-cancer screening capabilities (for example, Galleri) are now available to the general public.

New weight-loss drugs and even gene therapies have been developed by targeting the metabolic pathways and specific obesity-contributing genes.

The UK approved the first ever CRISPR-based therapy (Casvevy). This treatment targets inherited blood disorders, a significant advance in genetic medicine.

Gene Therapies: Approvals were granted for use of gene therapies for many extremely serious diseases and disorders, including Leber congenital amaurosis, spinal muscular atrophy in infants, and hemophilia.

Continued RNA tech: 2023 saw significant improvement on RNA based therapies, building on successes of COVID-19 mRNA.

The use of AI for protein structure prediction: The use of algorithms like AlphaFold2 to predict the 3D structure of proteins has broad implications across the life sciences.

Greener Fertilizer Production: New methods of bioengineering have resulted in ways to produce fertilizers with less use of noble metals, reducing the overall carbon footprint in agriculture.

Bioengineered crop traits and use of microbes is increasing the global food supply sustainability.

Quantum Dots, a Nobel prize winning accomplishment, is being applied to bioengineering. These nanometer-scale semiconductor particles have distinct electronic and optical properties due to their quantum mechanical nature. They are highly fluorescent, making them excellent for use in medical imaging. They are being used to track cells and biological molecules with till now unheard of resolution. They can be engineered to carry medicines.

Neural Link has been approved for initial human trials. this Brain-Machine Interface is one of over 60 major BMI projects underway today, many of which hold great potential for helping people in need of this connectivity for health reasons, but also one day being potential ways to improve human machine interfaces.

Animal organs are being gene edited to serve human needs. In 2023 for the first time a trial was conducted where a pig liver was attached to a brain dead man to test results, proving this is a path which may lead to breakthrough health outcomes.

A new cancer vaccine with minimal side effects has been cleared for phase 3 clinical trials. Other treatments of cancer work by killing off cancer cells in ways that also kill good cells. This vaccine harnesses the power of a person’s immune system instead of eliminating it.

Executives should stay informed about these innovations, as they can significantly impact market trends, regulatory landscapes, and consumer expectations. Understanding these trends helps in strategic planning and maintaining a competitive edge. Recommended topics to track:

Maximizing Strategic Advantage in the Wake of the Biosciences Revolution:The age of bioengineering is upon us. It is causing rapid, transformational change. This makes it more important than ever for executives and investors to consider the profound implications this revolution holds for their strategic outlook. The rapid advancements in biotechnology, genetics, and related fields are not merely scientific milestones; they represent a seismic shift in market dynamics, opening new investment frontiers and necessitating a reevaluation of existing business models.

Investment Opportunities and Risk Mitigation: The burgeoning biosciences sector presents a plethora of investment opportunities, ranging from startups pioneering groundbreaking therapies to established firms expanding into new biotechnological applications. However, with high potential comes significant risk. Investors must develop an astute understanding of the scientific basis of these opportunities, the regulatory landscape, and the long-term viability of the technologies involved.

Innovation and Market Entry Strategies: For businesses, the biosciences revolution offers a dual challenge and opportunity. On one hand, there is a need to innovate and integrate new biotechnologies into existing products and services. On the other hand, entirely new market segments are emerging. Executives must evaluate whether to expand into these new areas or strengthen their existing operations. This decision should be based on a thorough market analysis, potential ROI, and alignment with the company’s core competencies and strategic vision. And scenario planning is an absolute must.

Regulatory Compliance and Ethical Considerations: Navigating the complex regulatory environment is crucial. Executives and investors must stay abreast of evolving regulations concerning biotechnological products and services. Moreover, ethical considerations are paramount in biosciences. Companies must ensure that their ventures and investments align with ethical standards and societal expectations to maintain public trust and avoid potential backlash. And all organizations need to consider the ethical and just imperatives of this bio revolution on employees.

Long-Term Strategic Planning: It is vital to integrate biosciences into long-term strategic planning. This revolution is not a transient trend but a fundamental shift in how we approach health, agriculture, environmental management, and more. Strategies should be flexible and adaptive to keep pace with the rapid advancements in this field.

Some concluding considerations to inform your planning efforts:

Consider whether or not the bio-revolution will enable your firm to modify existing offerings or create and offer new products or services.

Consider whether the bio-revolution will open up new markets for your firm.

If you are not already in the health/life-sciences or other bio sectors, consider how your current offerings can serve firms that are leading the bio-revolution.

If you are an IT or security firm, consider your offerings regarding security of bio information including genetic data.

Consider if your workforce will need training in new technologies to complete in new markets created by the bio-revolution

Consider how to apply the lessons of the bio-revolution to improve the cognitive capabilities of your workforce. This could include simple steps like improving the diet of your knowledge workers and executives or introducing aerobic exercise into the daily regimen of your workforce.

Consider how your supply chain might be able to provide new products or services based on synthetic biology

Do not let security be an after thought during the revolution in Biological Science. It is critical to consider how data produced and used will be protected from exploitation. Intellectual property and methods also need protecting. We recommend your cybersecurity strategy be reviewed by expects (OODA can help) and your approaches be independently reviewed.

Investors evaluating bioengineering capabilities will want to ensure due diligence assessments are done by people expert in the business value of the technology in question as well as adjacencies. Be sure your assessments consider the security of IP of these firms, as well as the security of data and algorithms.

Related Technology Trends

Technology Convergence and Market Disruption: Rapid advancements in technology are changing market dynamics and user expectations. See: Disruptive and Exponential Technologies.

The New Tech Trinity: Artificial Intelligence, BioTech, Quantum Tech: Will make monumental shifts in the world. This new Tech Trinity will redefine our economy, both threaten and fortify our national security, and revolutionize our intelligence community. None of us are ready for this. This convergence requires a deepened commitment to foresight and preparation and planning on a level that is not occurring anywhere. The New Tech Trinity.

The Revolution in Biology: This post provides an overview of key thrusts of the transformation underway in biology and offers seven topics business leaders should consider when updating business strategy to optimize opportunity because of these changes. For more see: The Executive’s Guide To The Revolution in Biology

Quantum Computing and Quantum Sensemaking: Quantum Computing, Quantum Security and Quantum Sensing insights to drive your decision-making process. Quantum Computing and Quantum Security

AI Discipline Interdependence: There are concerns about uncontrolled AI growth, with many experts calling for robust AI governance. Both positive and negative impacts of AI need assessment. See: Using AI for Competitive Advantage in Business.