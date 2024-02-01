Biotechnology in Warfare and Battle – and the Human Body as a Warfighting Domain

RAND researchers in a recently released report explore biology as the platform on which future wars will be fought. Plagues, Cyborgs, and Supersoldiers: The Human Domain of War “examines the existing and potential future uses of biotechnology in warfare and battle – and look at the human body as a warfighting domain: “…a future in which biotechnology is used by both state and nonstate actors…future actors may use pathogens, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), genomic enhancements, and wearable technology to supplement and strengthen warfighters.” A failure of imagination this report is not.

The report underscores the importance of bioengineering to modern strategy, a theme we have been pursuing for years. This is a recurring OODAcon topic and the subject of our updated series on what executives need to know about bioengineering.

The Future of the Bioeconomy and Biodefense

“‘Biodefense’ referred to…potential catastrophes that could arise from the use of biological agents in warfare or terrorism – and the measures taken to protect people and nations against these biological risks and threat.”

Of all the exponential technologies, we emerged from OODAcon 2023 last year with a renewed respect for the future of biotechnology. Words such as “breathtaking” and “game changer” just do not capture the impact of the bioeconomy in the next ten to twenty years. Biology is considered the” ultimate distributed manufacturing platform” – utilizing DNA and RNA to create bioengineered materials that have application in a variety of new and existing markets and industry sectors The distributed manufacturing capabilities of biology offer immense potential for innovation and “Platform Economy” ecosystems, economies of scale, interoperability, XaaS offerings, and proprietary and open-source applications. It is important to remember that business model innovation and creative value proposition designs are equally as important as the general application technology itself.

There is the clear, positive potential of it all – gene therapy, regenerative medicine techniques, biocarbon conversion, bio foundry services, and microbial factory tools – existing alongside the inevitable unintended consequences, cognitive biases and failures of imagination – as bad actors weaponize the same technology as a function of the democratization and redistribution of power through advantageous technological capabilties.

“Biodefense” has historically referred to these potential threats – potential catastrophes that could arise from the use of biological agents in warfare or terrorism – and the measures taken to protect people and nations against these biological risks and threat. The field of biodefense is multidisciplinary – drawing from medical science, epidemiology, military strategy, law enforcement, and public policy. Overall, the future of biodefense (in the context of biotechnology and bioengineering) will require comprehensive planning and technological advancements to inform threat intelligence assessments – and proactive measures need to be put in place to tackle the emergence of newfangled data management, IT supply chain, and network vulnerabilities unique to bioengineering, genomics, etc.

Biotechnology and the Future of War

…a future in which biotechnology is used by both state and nonstate actors…future actors may use pathogens, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), genomic enhancements, and wearable technology to supplement and strengthen warfighters.”

RAND researchers (Luke J. Matthews, Mary Lee, Brandon De Bruhl, Daniel Elinoff, and Christopher A. Eusebi) recently dispensed with biodefense strategies Instead, in their recently released report, they explore biology as the platform on which future wars will be fought. Plagues, Cyborgs, and Supersoldiers: The Human Domain of War “examines the existing and potential future uses of biotechnology in warfare and battle – and look at the human body as a warfighting domain.” A failure of imagination this report is not.

The Human Domain of War

The authors posited two questions on which they based their research:

How have advancements in biotechnology affected warfighting, and how could they do so in the future? Can the human body itself be a warfighting domain? Can the body itself be an offensive or defensive weapon?

A brief overview of the paper:

A complex, high-threat landscape is emerging in which future wars might be fought with humans controlling hyper-sophisticated machines with their thoughts; the military-industrial base is disturbed by synthetically generated, genomically targeted plagues; and the future warfighter goes beyond the baseline genome to become an enhanced warfighter who is capable of survival in the harshest of combat environments. The authors of this report examine the existing and potential future uses of biotechnology in warfare and battle and look at the human body as a warfighting domain.

They envision a future in which biotechnology is used by both state and nonstate actors to affect warfighting. Sophisticated future actors may use pathogens, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), genomic enhancements, and wearable technology to supplement and strengthen warfighters.

About This Report

The introduction to the report is of note – as it expands on the brief overview above:

“Advances in biotechnology within the past half decade have renewed questions about the use of biotechnologies in a warfighting context. Prior to advances of the past few years and with respect to nation-states, biological weapons were usually deemed too liable to inflict harm on one’s own forces to be of much strategic value; past military applications of genomics are viewed largely as misguided eugenicist pseudoscience; and, until recently, such technologies as brain-computer interfaces (BCI) were too unwieldy for the battlefield. As of this writing in 2023, technological improvements— including messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines, the use of CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) gene sequences as genetic engineering tools, and advances in BCI—and their accessibility to both friendly forces and adversaries—could shift these strategic calculations.

This report explores how recently achieved or likely future technologies change strategic choices for the human body as a warfighting domain. The analyses and recommendations in this report should be of interest to policymakers in the biotechnology, defense, and intelligence communities, as well as to a general audience.”

For the full report, see Plagues, Cyborgs, and Supersoldiers: The Human Domain of War.

What Next?

“Internet of Bodies (IoB) technology will continue to advance…Genomic surveillance is the most likely near-term technology to affect warfighting…”

Key Findings:

Several countries have advantages—when compared with the United States—in their abilities to deal with the effects of a globally released, person-to-person transmissible bioweapon.

State actors are more likely to use person-to-person transmissible bioweapons than they are to use nontransmissible ones because it is inherently difficult to identify the natural or artificial origins of person-to-person transmissible pathogens.

Internet of Bodies (IoB) technology will continue to advance – and the United States must be especially cognizant that any deployed technology can also be hacked.

Genomic surveillance is the most likely near-term technology to affect warfighting, but genomic enhancement could have profound consequences should it become more feasible technically.

, but genomic enhancement could have profound consequences should it become more feasible technically. State actors may find the inherent ambiguity of origins for person-to-person transmissible pathogens to be a strategic asset.

Recommendations

An OODA Network Member pointed out an area of concern with the report: “Noticeable by its absence is no recommendation for the intelligence community (IC) to improve its collection and analysis capabilities against foreign biological, geonomics, and brain computer interfaces (BCI).”

Governments should revise the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) to include strong protections, such as independent monitoring of biosafety level (BSL)–rated laboratories in a manner akin to chemical and nuclear weapons treaties. Failing BWC revisions, the United States should pursue stronger bilateral agreements for biosafety. Governments should continue scrutinizing adversary biotechnology advancements to identify and publicize BWC violations. Members of Congress should resist anti-vaccine populism that is at the expense of military readiness. The U.S. government should continue to be vigilant about entities that misuse biotechnologies and should continue working to enhance the information security of IoB devices. Stakeholders should focus the allocation of funding on projects to identify and manage risks and opportunities arising from genomic surveillance. The Department of Defense (DoD) should develop clear guidance on integrating biological warfighting capabilities. DoD should develop warfighting conventions on the use of IoB devices, particularly BCIs. DoD should develop ways to employ genomic surveillance for improvements in military personnel selection or assignments. Stakeholders should research mitigation strategies for novel pathogen potentialities to anticipate and counter adversary biotechnology threats.

