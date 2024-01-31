The January 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting: What is on Your Radar in 2024?

The first OODA Network Member Meeting of 2024 was held on Friday January 19, 2024. The meeting was organized around an initial prompt question: “What should we be thinking about in 2024?” The meeting aimed to gather input and discuss the big issues of 2024, including geopolitical futures and technological advancements. Network members were encouraged to share their thoughts on the major disruptors and what they believe should be on the radar for the 2024 OODA Loop research agenda and editorial calendar. At the macro level, the meeting touched upon geopolitical issues, potential conflicts arising from technological convergence, and the exponential leaps in technology expected in the next five to eight years.

