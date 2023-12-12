The First FDA Approved CRISPR-based Medicine and the First Programmable, Logical Quantum Processor

The next ten years will be marked by all the uncertainties and unintended consequences that underpin so many doom and gloom scenarios. It is time to start tracking the abundance and breakthroughs that will also come fast and furious in the next decade – equally as overwhelming, while also breathtaking, positive, highly technical and scientific – and transformative. Here are a couple of those recent “firsts.”

“Landmark decision heralds a new type of medicine that can tackle genetic conditions that are hard to treat” (1)

As reported last week by STAT: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)…approved the world’s first medicine based on CRISPR gene-editing technology, a groundbreaking treatment for sickle cell disease that delivers a potential cure for people born with the chronic and life-shortening blood disorder. The new medicine, called Casgevy, is made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics. Its authorization is a scientific triumph for the technology that can efficiently and precisely repair DNA mutations — ushering in a new era of genetic medicines for inherited diseases.

The WSJ also covered this breakthrough: FDA Approves World’s First Crispr Gene-Editing Drug for Sickle-Cell Disease

“Key step toward reliable, game-changing quantum computing”

Harvard researchers have realized a key milestone in the quest for stable, scalable quantum computing, an ultra-high-speed technology that will enable game-changing advances in a variety of fields, including medicine, science, and finance. The team, led by Mikhail Lukin, the Joshua and Beth Friedman University Professor in physics and co-director of the Harvard Quantum Initiative, has created the first programmable, logical quantum processor, capable of encoding up to 48 logical qubits, and executing hundreds of logical gate operations, a vast improvement over prior efforts.

Published in Nature, the work was performed in collaboration with Markus Greiner, the George Vasmer Leverett Professor of Physics; colleagues from MIT; and QuEra Computing, a Boston company founded on technology from Harvard labs. The system is the first demonstration of large-scale algorithm execution on an error-corrected quantum computer, heralding the advent of early fault-tolerant, or reliably uninterrupted, quantum computation. Lukin described the achievement as a possible inflection point akin to the early days in the field of artificial intelligence: the ideas of quantum error correction and fault tolerance, long theorized, are starting to bear fruit.

“I think this is one of the moments in which it is clear that something very special is coming,” Lukin said. “Although there are still challenges ahead, we expect that this new advance will greatly accelerate the progress toward large-scale, useful quantum computers.” Denise Caldwell of the National Science Foundation agrees. “This breakthrough is a tour de force of quantum engineering and design,” said Caldwell, acting assistant director of the Mathematical and Physical Sciences Directorate, which supported the research through NSF’s Physics Frontiers Centers and Quantum Leap Challenge Institutes programs. “The team has not only accelerated the development of quantum information processing by using neutral atoms, but opened a new door to explorations of large-scale logical qubit devices, which could enable transformative benefits for science and society as a whole.”

The work was supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency through the Optimization with Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum devices program; the Center for Ultracold Atoms, a National Science Foundation Physics Frontiers Center; the Army Research Office; the joint Quantum Institute/NIST; and QuEra Computing.

Supplementary Video 1 is Atom video for coherent atom motions used in this work. These videos depict the coherent atom motions employed for the quantum circuits realized in these experiments. To perform parallel entangling gates, indicated by red ovals, the relevant pairs of atoms are brought within close vicinity ( ~ 2 μm). Supplementary Video 1: Fault-tolerant 4-qubit GHZ state using d = 3 color codes (Fig. 3). Ten color codes, arranged in two rows of five codes with 7 physical qubits per code, are encoded in parallel and the bottom row of five logical qubits are used as ancillas in the transversal CNOT and are then moved to the storage zone. The leftmost four computation logical qubits are then used to prepare a GHZ state.

Abstract

Suppressing errors is the central challenge for useful quantum computing (1), requiring quantum error correction (2,3,4,5,6) for large-scale processing. However, the overhead in the realization of error-corrected “logical” qubits, where information is encoded across many physical qubits for redundancy (2,3,4) poses significant challenges to large-scale logical quantum computing. Here we report the realization of a programmable quantum processor based on encoded logical qubits operating with up to 280 physical qubits. Utilizing logical-level control and a zoned architecture in reconfigurable neutral atom arrays (7), our system combines high two-qubit gate fidelities (8), arbitrary connectivity (7,9), as well as fully programmable single-qubit rotations and mid-circuit readout (10,11,12,13,14,15).

Operating this logical processor with various types of encodings, we demonstrate improvement of a two-qubit logic gate by scaling surface code6 distance from d = 3 to d = 7, preparation of color code qubits with break-even fidelities5, fault-tolerant creation of logical GHZ states and feedforward entanglement teleportation, as well as operation of 40 color code qubits. Finally, using three-dimensional [[8,3,2]] code blocks (16,17) we realize computationally complex sampling circuits (18) with up to 48 logical qubits entangled with hypercube connectivity (19) with 228 logical two-qubit gates and 48 logical CCZ gates (20). We find that this logical encoding substantially improves algorithmic performance with error detection, outperforming physical qubit fidelities at both cross-entropy benchmarking and quantum simulations of fast scrambling (21,22). These results herald the advent of early error-corrected quantum computation and chart a path toward large-scale logical processors.

