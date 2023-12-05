Applying GPTs and LLMs to Scenario Planning

Jake Sotiriadis, Ph.D. is the Director of The Center for Futures Intelligence at the National Intelligence University. Sotiriadis and his co-authors have penned an impressive article on the potential for the use of generative AI in scenario planning and foresight strategy – including a simulation run by the authors to inform the insights of the article which was published in November in the Harvard Business Review,

From the HBR article:

Use GenAI to Improve Scenario Planning

by Daniel J. Finkenstadt, Tojin T. Eapen, Jake Sotiriadis, and Peter Guinto

Summary

Generative AI can help organizations overcome inherent shortcomings in conventional processes for performing contingency scenario planning. This article explores how the technology can do that and provides an example: a simulation that the authors conducted.

Businesses are increasingly using strategic foresight methodologies like scenario planning to anticipate and address the escalating organizational uncertainties driven by climate change, global conflicts, and rapid technological advancements. However, traditional approaches to scenario planning have some inherent shortcomings. They include inadequacies in identifying the most relevant trends and external forces, based on varied levels of uncertainty; limits on how many scenarios they can consider in depth; and the lack of direction they provide for how to assess and prepare for multiple highly divergent scenarios simultaneously.

A promising alternative is emerging that can overcome these challenges. It entails enlisting the assistance of cutting-edge generative AI powered by large neural network models such as OpenAI’s GPT and Anthropic’s Claude. They can significantly enhance an organization’s capability to conduct robust contingency scenario planning faster and at a much lower cost than conventional processes. This approach is particularly beneficial for resource-constrained organizations like small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are operating in highly challenging environments, such as those prone to extreme weather events.

In addressing this topic, we have leveraged our diverse experiences studying and conducting experiments using generative AI for strategic planning in academic, commercial, and government contexts, and advising organizations on contingency strategies in multiple domains, including supply chains, defense, and pandemic response. Our conversations with chief experience officers (CXOs) at over 10 companies and recent feedback gathered from a large conference of chief procurement officers (CPOs) in the United States indicate that many organizations, including Fortune 500 firms, are actively exploring the use of generative AI for strategic foresight, including scenario planning.

Sotiriadis also provided the following via LinkedIn:

Key Takeaways

Three Lessons for Strategic Planners

Why it Matters

Generative AI empowers organizations, especially resource-constrained ones, to conduct robust contingency planning faster and more cost-effectively. As we delve into the future, this tool promises to make companies more resilient and adaptive to emerging challenges.

For the full article, go to Use GenAI to Improve Scenario Planning

