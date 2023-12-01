OODAcon 2023: Event Summary and Imperatives For Action

Download a summary of OODAcon including useful observations to inform your strategic planning, product roadmap and drive informed customer conversations. This summary, based on the dialog during and after the event, also invites your continued input on these many dynamic trends.

Ten overarching themes for action emerged from the dialog at OODAcon, each examined in more detail in the report. These themes for action, expressed as the OODAcon Imperatives, include:

Track The Changing World: The evolving landscape of technology, ideas, and risks demands discerning leaders to identify and integrate the most valuable ones into their enterprises or products.

Make Trust Your Differentiator: Amidst technological disruption and the rise of virtual collaboration, the importance of maintaining personal connections with trusted partners and clients remains paramount.

Remember The Adversary: Our adversaries, always active, exploit disruptive technologies for malicious purposes. To stay ahead, we must leverage the most advanced technologies.

Track The Space Economy: The growth of space technology is creating new opportunities across various sectors, underscored by the emergence of space debris removal, space situational awareness and drug/other manufacturing in space.

Know Blockchain: Despite the waning buzz, the maturation of Web3 and Blockchain solutions is significant, offering innovative applications in distributed finance, scientific research, and ownership solutions.

Learn what is real in AI: The end of the AI winter heralds a new IT revolution, marked by software that disrupts and displaces on a scale comparable to the internet revolution.

Understand Bio Tech: The revolution in biological science and bio-engineering is set to impact every industry, necessitating a comprehensive understanding of key concepts and applications of bio tech.

Consider Robotic Use Cases: The impending surge in robotics, already transforming business and government, will soon permeate every domain of human activity, with far-reaching impact.

Track Geopolitics: The complex interplay between technology and geopolitics necessitates that business leaders stay informed to navigate effectively in the current international environment.

Adapt or Else: Enhancing capacity for independent action in disruptive times is critical for survival. As John Boyd noted, adaptability to change is key to survival.

Join the Dialog

OODAcon 2023 is over. But now is the time to help us shape OODAcon 2024! To do that join us as a Network Member. See: Join OODA Loop

OODAcon sponsors include:

Carahsoft: Trusted government IT solutions provider and top-ranked GSA Schedule Contract holder driving public sector IT modernization.

Hubble: Technology asset visibility and cyber posture management solution that gives you the information you need to stop breaches and remain compliant.

Accenture: Creating value through strategy and consulting in the public and private sectors.

Fortem Technologies: The leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones.

General Systems/Excession: Understanding machine data in real time to enable better faster decisions.

Cooley: Where innovation meets law.

MissionLink: Connecting passionate problem solvers with the right resources to solve national security concerns across commercial and federal sectors.

Innovyz USA: Turning great ideas into great companies.

NXT1: The developer’s platform to build and operate secure SaaS

Hack Factory: A start-up studio and growth lab in Reston, VA.