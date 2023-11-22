The World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Settles U.S. Criminal Case for $4.3B – “One of the Largest Fines in Corporate History”

Zhao “prioritized Binance’s growth, market share and profits over compliance with” U.S. banking regulations, according to unsealed filings. “Better to ask for forgiveness than permission,” he told his employees, the document said. That mindset pervaded Binance’s operations in what Zhao termed the U.S. “Grey zone.” He saw to it that Binance did not collect “know-your-customer” information on its users because he believed it would inhibit its growth and appeal.

Nikhilesh De of CoinDesk provides an opinion piece on the Binance settlement – which provides interesting details and perspective – and extends his analysis to the ongoing SEC filing against the Kraken crypto exchange: