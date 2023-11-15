More Indications of What Is Coming Next in Personal AI Experiences

Last week Matt Devost introduced a project he had conceptualized over two decades ago that had recently been made possible due to advances in neural search and natural language processing like the new Large Language Models so prevalent today. The project he introduced is a large language model trained on his writings, presentations, speeches, and a large repository of hand selected documents on topics in the domains he has worked with over the years (see: The New Era of Personal AI: Experiences Building a LLM Based on Matt Devost). The project is made possible by the use of a new capability fielded by Delphi.ai).

This model is very powerful and useful already. Although Matt has signaled an intention to continue to improve its utility, it is already functioning at a level where it can advise and assist in a wide range of discussions on technical and security topics.

One example of how this type of solution can help is in asking for the digital Matt to review documents and comment from the style of Matt. I have used this several times myself and it has come in very handy since it means even when Matt is out of the office I can, in a way, tap into his brain and style and keep leveraging Matt’s knowledge at work even when he is off the grid.

Another is in co-writing documents:

Leadership in incident & breach response is crucial. Leaders must drive the shift in perspective, seeing #cybersecurity as a business issue. Find out more in our latest #BreachRx blog, guest authored by MattGPT, a large language model based on @MattDevost.https://t.co/gTqGoBIAKF— BreachRx (@BreachRx) November 14, 2023

This paper is a well written overview of a very serious issue, the need to address security incident response as a strategic business issue. It calls for a proactive approach and lays out a means to achieve that leveraging the experience of Matt via MattGPT. It is well written and very relevant and absolutely amazing for a LLM. The draft it produced was lightly edited by experienced professionals who know the domain well (BreachRX), but thanks to the training on so many of Matt’s papers and presentations, really reads like it came from him.

Read more at: Addressing Incident Response as a Strategic Business Issue.