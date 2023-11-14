The First $500M, 10,0000 GPU, AI Sovereign Territory – with Nation-state as a Service Offerings?

Vice News best captured the import of this story: “But there’s one glaring issue: Del Complex is not a real AI company, and its barge is similarly fake.” Apparently, certain media elements to support the story are AI-generated, including “some of the images on its otherwise convincing-looking website have the hallmarks of being the product of AI-generation, including garbled text and strange facial features.” So, it is all a fictional scenario – which is also highly effective use of storytelling to point out the potential future of “technological sovereignty” – and the future unintended consequence of organizations looking to skirt global regulation efforts.
As our readership knows, we often run analysis of real-world stories and projects which map to the future world described in Kim Stanely Robinson’s Ministry of the Future. But this story even transcends the potential networked states as laid out in the MotF….
The first AI nation?
A ship with 10,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs worth $500 million could become the first ever sovereign territory that relies entirely on artificial intelligence for its future
The BlueSea Frontier Compute Cluster would be a roaming AI powerhouse at sea
Source: Del Complex
Could Del Complex’s plan work?
Del Complex appears confident that the ‘statehood’ status of each data center aligns with international laws on sovereignty. The company said the status of each would be recognized through the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Montevideo Convention. This is due to the fact that each would have a permanent population in the form of security forces and staff, a ‘defined territory’, a government, and the “capacity to enter into relations with other states”. “BSFCCs are each governed by their own charter, a document that outlines the rights and responsibilities of residents and visitors,” the company said. “Each charter is a living document, able to be amended by the operators of the BSFCC and their corporate partners.”