General Milley on the OODA Loop decision making process and Artificial Intelligence

General Milley has a reputation for being able to succinctly put things. A great example of this is his recent articulation of why Artificial Intelligence is of critical importance to the U.S. military. While explaining that he includes a reference to the OODA Loop.

He puts it this way:

The US must be prepared. Our military is going to have to change if we are going to continue to to be superior to every other military on Earth and it’s through that degree of strength that military strength and the willingness to use it that I think you maintain that International order and that you maintain the peace.

Q: There have been several periods in history that have transformed military operations or Armed Warfare. Where does artificial intelligence sit in that?

That’s huge in fact I’ve referred to it as the mother of all technology sort of thing so the ability to make decisions so-called OODA Loop, to observe Orient Decide and Act Loop faster than your opponent often times not always but often times gives you a decisive Advantage. so Napoleon would often times wake up at 2: in the morning to issue his orders to his Marshals and they’d be on the move before the British woke up for tea and and you know if you think about the German uh operational doctrine of Blitzkrieg that’s what that did so artificial intelligence allows you to absorb massive amounts of complex information very rapidly uh to assist humans in their decision-making and theoretically you can actually program the computers to make the decisions themselves which would be a whole new world at that point.

Watch below:

