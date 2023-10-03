OODA Network Monthly Meeting for September: War in Ukraine, the Future of Defense Tech, The New Technology State, and Tech Enabled Cartels

The September OODA Network Monthly Meeting was held on Friday, September 15, 2023. The OODA Network was joined at this month’s meeting by Dan Madden from Squadra Ventures. Dan discussed with the network a report he was actively drafting at the time of the meeting – capturing his observations and findings from a recent trip to Ukraine and his insights on the future of defense tech based on the successes and challenges he experienced on the ground in Ukraine. Network member Bill Raduchel discussed his new book The Technology State and John Sullivan lead a discussion on Tech Enabled Cartels.