Will the SEC’s “Private Fund Adviser Rule” Stifle National Security Investment and Innovation?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is holding an open meeting today to finalize the Private Fund Adviser Rule (which some consider very controversial). We have mainly been tracking the VC ecosystem relative to the force function of the Silicon Valley Bank failure and the impact of the Generative AI startup frenzy. These regulations, however, have been looming – and the rubber apparently meets the road later today.

Here is what we know going into the SEC hearing. Stay tuned in the weeks ahead as we track how the national security investment community assesses the impact of these new rules on the innovation ecosystem for emerging technologies, advanced technologies, deep tech and tough tech.

WSJ: SEC Sets Late-August Date for Private-Funds Overhaul

“Wall Street’s regulator is set to adopt potentially sweeping changes to the rules governing private-equity and hedge funds”



“The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a notice late Wednesday that its five-member panel will vote Aug. 23 on the rule package, which could significantly alter the relationship between private funds and their clients.

The proposed rules, floated early last year, have garnered furious opposition from hedge funds, private-equity firms and venture capitalists. Some have threatened to sue the SEC if it follows through with some changes outlined in the proposal, including a ban on “side letters” that give certain investors in a fund more-favorable terms than others.

The proposed rules would also require private funds to undergo annual audits and to provide their investors—including pension plans and wealthy individuals—with more-detailed disclosures about their costs and performance.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said the changes will increase competition and transparency into an industry that he estimates collect hundreds of billions of dollars in fees per year.” (1) WSJ: Private Equity, Hedge Funds Brace for Coming SEC Overhaul

“Since the agency first proposed new rules for the industry last year, representatives of private equity, hedge funds and venture capital have met frequently with SEC officials to try to dissuade them, SEC meeting logs show. They have lobbied lawmakers to push back against the SEC’s plans and formed a group to fight the final rules, which could differ from the proposal.

SEC officials have acknowledged that the industry is gearing up for a court battle.

‘There’s a whiff of litigation in the air,’ William Birdthistle, who heads the SEC division writing the private-funds rule, said at a May conference hosted by the Managed Funds Association, which represents hedge funds. Corbett said at the event that the MFA was preparing for a potential lawsuit.

The MFA has been vetting lawyers, looking for allies and developing legal strategies against the rules in case the SEC’s final version is similar to the proposal, Corbett said in an interview.

‘The negative impact on the industry is significant,’ Corbett said. ‘The word ‘existential’ I don’t think overstates it.’

The SEC rules would come in the midst of headwinds for some asset managers. Private-equity and venture-capital funds, which tend to invest in illiquid companies and are slow to mark down their valuations, are only beginning to show the effects of last year’s downturn in financial markets.

Benchmark private-equity returns turned negative for the year ended March 31 for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis, according to a Burgiss Group index that excludes venture capital. Venture funds posted their longest streak of negative quarterly returns in more than a decade, according to PitchBook Data.” (2)