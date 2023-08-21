Space Force Squadron Activated to Target Adversary Satellites

The United States Space Force activated the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) on Aug. 11 at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado.

Unit Dedicated to Targeting Adversary Satellites

ISRS squadrons are units that specialize in collecting and analyzing information from various sources, including sensors, satellites, aircraft, and other intelligence-gathering assets. Their mission is to provide commanders and decision-makers with accurate and timely information to support military operations, situational awareness, and strategic planning, In this case “this unit is part of Space Delta 7, an element of the U.S. Space Force tasked with providing intelligence on adversary space capabilities. It’ll do things like analyze the capabilities of potential targets, locate and track these targets as well as participate in ‘target engagement,’ which presumably refers to destroying or disrupting adversary satellites, the ground stations that support them and transmissions sent between the two.



The 75th ISRS will also analyze adversary space capabilities including “counterspace force threats,” according to the Space Force’s statement. Counterspace forces refer to adversary systems aimed at preventing the U.S. from using its own satellites during a conflict.

These systems range from ground-based lasers that can blind optical sensors on satellites to devices that can jam signals or conduct cyberattacks to hack into adversary satellite systems.

These aren’t limited to America’s adversaries; the U.S. Space Force has conducted multiple training exercises to practice its own “live fire” satellite jamming and “simulated on-orbit combat training.”

As militaries worldwide become increasingly reliant on space-based assets like navigation and communication satellites, early warning missile tracking systems and targeting sensors, the Space Force’s and other nations’ militaries will no doubt be increasing their abilities to monitor both defensive and offensive adversary capabilities in Earth’s orbit. (1)

Featured Image Source: DVIDS – (This patch was revealed as part of the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The platinum represents the men and women of Space Operations Command who faithfully carry out the Space Force mission, the red triangle signifies targeting which is the mission of the 75th ISRS, the reaper inside the triangle signifies the demise of any adversary the squadron would target, the Polaris Star “glint” symbolizes the guiding light of security and alludes to a constant presence and vigilance in space now and in the future, the nose is the delta symbol which evokes historic ties to the earliest days of the U.S. Air Force space community and represents change and innovation, and the scale armor background exemplifies the squadron’s strength and flexibility in the protection and defense of the space domain).

“What is Space Delta 7?”

In the context of the United States Space Force (USSF), “Space Delta” refers to a specific organizational unit responsible for a particular area of space operations or mission. Space Deltas are responsible for operating and maintaining specific space assets, conducting various space-related missions, and supporting the overall mission of the Space Force.

Each Space Delta is assigned a unique number and is focused on a specific aspect of space operations, such as satellite communications, missile warning, space surveillance, etc. The numbers do not necessarily indicate the order of establishment; they are used to designate different operational units within the Space Force.

“What is the chronology of the standing up of the United States Space Force, including benchmarks, successes, failures and controveries?”

The United States Space Force (USSF) was established as a separate branch of the U.S. military on December 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 was signed into law. Here’s a timeline (through 2021):

2017

March: Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert O. Work announces the formation of a new “Space Corps” within the U.S. Air Force. This proposal aimed to elevate the significance of space operations and ensure focused leadership.

2018

March: The Trump administration proposes the establishment of a U.S. Space Force as a new branch of the military. The proposal draws both support and opposition.

2019

February: The Department of Defense submits a legislative proposal to Congress to create the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the military, responsible for space operations.

December: The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 is signed into law, officially establishing the United States Space Force as a new branch of the U.S. military.

2020

February: U.S. Space Force unveils its organizational structure, rank insignia, and logo.

April: General John “Jay” Raymond is confirmed as the Chief of Space Operations, becoming the senior military leader of the U.S. Space Force.

May: The Space Force launches its first national security satellite, successfully demonstrating its operational capabilities.

June: The Space Force launches its Space Warfighting Analysis Center to enhance its ability to assess potential threats and develop countermeasures.

December:The Space Force releases its first-ever doctrine, providing guidance on the use of space for national security purposes.

2021

February: The Space Force announces its first field command, Space Systems Command (SSC), responsible for developing and acquiring space capabilities.

April: The Space Force announces the establishment of Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) to oversee training and education for space professionals.

June: Space Force holds its first transfer ceremony, formally inducting U.S. Space Command personnel into the Space Force.

It’s important to note that controversies and challenges have surrounded the establishment of the U.S. Space Force, including debates over the necessity of a separate branch for space operations, concerns about the potential militarization of space, and questions about resource allocation within the Department of Defense. For the most recent developments, successes, failures, and controversies related to the United States Space Force, I recommend checking official government sources, news articles, and reports from reputable defense and space-related organizations.