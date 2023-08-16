Dr. Craig Martell @DEFCON31: “I am here today because I need hackers everywhere to tell us how this stuff breaks”

The announcement of Task Force Lima by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) was scheduled as part of the CDAO’s presence at DEFCON31 last week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr. Craig Martell, chief digital and AI officer at the U.S. Defense Department (DoD), took the stage last Friday at DEFCON31 to introduce the con attendees to Task Force Lima – and share some insights on the “LLM Hype Cycle” (Dr. Martell is also an adjunct professor at Northeastern University and teaches machine learning courses on a regular basis).
“LLMs are trained on massive volumes of data with immense computing power, but…an LLM is just one big statistical model that relies on past context.”
“We Have No Moat”: Tracking the Exponential Growth of Open Source LLM Performance (Latency and Throughout)
“We Have No Moat, And Neither Does OpenAI”: Leaked Google Document Breaks Down the Exponential Future of Open Source LLMs