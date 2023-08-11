Hack-A-Sat 4 Closing Events (DEFCON31 Onsite, Sunday)

Sunday, August 13th
Hack-A-Sat 4 Awards Ceremony
Hack-A-Sat 4 Team
- On-site
- Village Talk
- 12:00 PDT
- Caesars Forum – Summit – 208-214 – Aerospace Village
- Aerospace Village
Hacking Satellites: Houston, We Have a Problem
Jacob Oakley
- On-site
- Village Talk
- Aerospace Village
- Caesars Forum – Summit – 208-214 – Aerospace Village
- 13:50 PDT
The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) is a big part of Hack-A-Sat 4. Further virtual resources for engaging the event virtuall can he found at:
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/new-era-space-cybersecurity-begins-hack-a-sat/
Featured Image Source: AFRL
For the First Time, DEFCON 2023 “Hack-A-Sat” Includes a Real-time Cubesat Orbiting Space