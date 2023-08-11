AI Village: Generative Red Team Challenge (Onsite, Friday through Sunday)

Friday, August 11th through Sunday, August 13th
OpenAI, Hugging Face and DEFCON 31 (August 2023) on Red Teaming ChatGPT, Large Language Models, and Neural Language Models
- On-site
- Village Activity
- Caesars Forum
- A.I. Village
- Fri, Aug 11, 10:00 – Fri, Aug 11, 18:00 PDT
- Sat, Aug 12, 10:00 – Sat, Aug 12, 18:00 PDT
- Sun, Aug 13, 10:00 – Sun, Aug 13, 13:00 PDT
Caesars Forum – Academy – 401-406 – AI Village
Participate in a Jeopardy-style CTFs competition that challenges you to break through the guardrails within 8 different LLMs. In your 50-minute session, execute prompt injections, find internal inconsistencies, and identify issues in information integrity, privacy, and societal harm. Compete for points and take home the prize, or just have fun coming up with novel attacks.
This exercise, first of its kind, will allow the best and brightest minds in the security industry to join diverse voices new and vet
eran to the AI scene in pursuit of making AI and machine learning safer.
Friday, August 11th
- On-site
- Village Talk
- Caesars Forum
- A.I. Village
- Fri, Aug 11, 11:00 – Fri, Aug 11, 11:15 PDT
- Caesars Forum – Academy – 401-406 – AI Village
