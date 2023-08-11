AI Village: Generative Red Team Challenge (Onsite, Friday through Sunday)

Friday, August 11th through Sunday, August 13th

On-site

Village Activity

Caesars Forum

A.I. Village

Fri, Aug 11, 10:00 – Fri, Aug 11, 18:00 PDT

Sat, Aug 12, 10:00 – Sat, Aug 12, 18:00 PDT

Sun, Aug 13, 10:00 – Sun, Aug 13, 13:00 PDT

Caesars Forum – Academy – 401-406 – AI Village Participate in a Jeopardy-style CTFs competition that challenges you to break through the guardrails within 8 different LLMs. In your 50-minute session, execute prompt injections, find internal inconsistencies, and identify issues in information integrity, privacy, and societal harm. Compete for points and take home the prize, or just have fun coming up with novel attacks.

This exercise, first of its kind, will allow the best and brightest minds in the security industry to join diverse voices new and vet

eran to the AI scene in pursuit of making AI and machine learning safer.

