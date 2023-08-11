Aerospace Village: Hack-A-Sat 4 Briefing (Onsite, Friday)

Friday, August 11th

Hack-A-Sat 4 Briefing

Hack-A-Sat 4 Team

On-site

Village Talk

Fri, Aug 11, 11:00 – Fri, Aug 11, 11:50 PDT

Caesars Forum – Summit – 208-214 – Aerospace Village

Hack-A-Sat 4 is quite simply the world’s first CTF in space. Now in its 4th year, the Hack-A-Sat competition series aims to enable security researchers of all levels to focus their skills and creativity on solving cyber security challenges on space systems and incentivize innovation in securing these systems. Stop by and witness the 5 finalist teams compete for $100K in prizes, learn more about the history of Hack-A-Sat, and the Moonlighter satellite hosting this year’s competition.

Competition updates will be presented on the AV stage both Friday and Saturday morning at 11 am PT.