DARPA Announces AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) at Black Hat USA 2023

DARPA calling on top computer scientists, AI experts, software developers, and beyond to participate in the AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC), a 2-year competition focused on automatically finding and fixing vulnerabilities to secure the nation’s most critical software.



#AIxCC brings together leading AI companies — Anthropic Google OpenAI and Microsoft — that will work with DARPA to make their cutting-edge technology and expertise available to challenge competitors. OpenSSF will also serve as a challenge advisor to guide teams in creating AI systems capable of addressing vital cybersecurity issues, such as the security of our critical infrastructure and software supply chains.





AIxCC will allow two tracks for participation:

1.) The Funded Track: We will select and fund up to 7 small businesses that submit proposals to a Small Business Innovation Research solicitation.

2.) The Open Track welcomes anyone who meets eligibility requirements to register via the competition website. These teams will be self-funded.



Registration for each track will open separately in the coming weeks.



AIxCC competitions will be held at DEF CON with additional events at BlackHat , so stay tuned!



For more details, visit: https://lnkd.in/eCvCqtXX (1)

For the White House Press Release about AIxCC, go to https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/08/09/biden-harris-administration-launches-artificial-intelligence-cyber-challenge-to-protect-americas-critical-software/

For te DARPA press release, go to: https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2023-08-09

