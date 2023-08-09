Join Us Today – Wednesday, August 9th – at the Blackhat USA 2023 “Stuck in the 90’s” Party

Join us at our totally rad 90’s party, hosted by QuintessenceLabs Hosted by QuintessenceLabs and co-sponsored by OODA LLC and co-the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)®️️. Enabled by the incredible team at KATZCY and PlayCyber.
Enjoy some refreshments, a DJ spinning 90s tunes all night long, and much more nostalgic fun!
Reserve a spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stuck-in-the-90s-party-black-hat-2023-tickets-657823978227
The “Stuck in the 90's” Party was so much fun we brought it back! Join us at #BlackHat2023 at Mandalay Bay’s Rhythm & Riffs for drinks, 90's tunes, nostalgic fun, and more! #cyber @SandboxAQ @syxsense @1touchIo @TheNinjaJobs @ISSAINTL @ooda @KatzcyPlayCyber @USCyberGames pic.twitter.com/YYnOl11XkC— QuintessenceLabs (@QuintessenceLab) July 24, 2023