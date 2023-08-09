OODA Loop

Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition: OODA Network Member Robert J. Stratton III Participates as Industry Judge

Once again, Robert Stratton will be participating as a judge in Black Hat 2023 Startup Spotlight. 

Wednesday, August 9th

Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition

  • 4:30 – 5:30 PM PST
  • Business Hall, Bayside ABCD, Level 1, Startup City Theater

FINALISTS

Congratulations to our Top 4 Finalists:

Link to Event:  https://www.blackhat.com/us-23/spotlight.html

The Black Hat Startup Spotlight is back for Black Hat USA 2023! This Black Hat special event is a video pitch competition for cybersecurity startup companies to present their products and solutions in front of a live audience at Black Hat USA.  Our own OODA Network member Robert J. Stratton III is a judge of the event.

The Innovation Spotlight competition will be judged by a panel of industry leaders.   Once all videos were reviewed by the judges, four finalists were selected.  These four finalists have been invited to exhibit in the Start-Up area at Black Hat USA 2023, and present their product/solution live to the judging panel at Black Hat USA 2023, where a winner will be announced.

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.