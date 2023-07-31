August 1-4, 2023 – USA Hosting the International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference in San Diego, CA

Connect with top cybersecurity experts from around the world while experiencing the excitement of cybersecurity-oriented esports. Eight teams of cyber athletes ages 18-25 will represent over 65 nations in a final championship. In addition to the 600-700 expected attendees, the games will be live-streamed on Twitch to thousands of fans.
What is the International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference?
Addressing Talent Development and Workforce Upskilling Through Gaming
CHAMPIONSHIP
CONFERENCE
- The power of global collaboration to cultivate a strong, diverse cyber workforce.
- The importance of aligning academia and corporations with cyber games and exercises that drive needed job skills.
- The role of cyber games and exercises for building resilience into our risk strategies.
CISA INL ESCAPE ROOMCISA and Idaho National Lab will host an immersive Escape Room adventure to test your cybersecurity and infrastructure protection skills. This Escape Room will challenge you through a series of traditional time-bound challenges for all skill levels. Cybersecurity puzzles involve wireless technologies, Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) analysis, database exploitation, network discovery, industrial control systems, cryptography, Arduino-backed puzzles, and more. Come have fun while learning more about cybersecurity with CISA and Idaho National Lab. Limited spots available. Registration required.
WHAT IS IC3?
