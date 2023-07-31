August 1-4, 2023 – USA Hosting the International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference in San Diego, CA

Connect with top cybersecurity experts from around the world while experiencing the excitement of cybersecurity-oriented esports. Eight teams of cyber athletes ages 18-25 will represent over 65 nations in a final championship. In addition to the 600-700 expected attendees, the games will be live-streamed on Twitch to thousands of fans.

Level up at @IC3games2023! Join us for a unique International Cybersecurity Championship Game and Conference (IC3) bringing together 250+ global athletes, #cybersecurity speakers, and game providers to celebrate the value of #cybergames. https://t.co/109zGuEUD7 #IC3games2023— Katzcy PlayCyber (@KatzcyPlayCyber) July 11, 2023

What is the International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference?

Addressing Talent Development and Workforce Upskilling Through Gaming

CHAMPIONSHIP

CONFERENCE

The power of global collaboration to cultivate a strong, diverse cyber workforce.

The importance of aligning academia and corporations with cyber games and exercises that drive needed job skills.

The role of cyber games and exercises for building resilience into our risk strategies. As if the action of the games wasn’t enough, our speaker lineup will keep you on the edge of your seats. They include leading cyber experts from the US Department of Homeland Security, EU, UAE, Microsoft, Mastercard, and more! These global speakers from governments, corporations, and academia will discuss topics including:

