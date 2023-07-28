INDUS-X: The Recently Launched India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem

“The U.S. Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defense launched the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X)…against the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi’s [June 2023] State Visit to the White House, [with India poised to take over China and the world’s most populous nation], and at a time of historic momentum for the relationship between the United States and India, INDUS-X will vitalize…defense industrial cooperation and unlock new innovations in technology and manufacturing. (1)

US, India establish INDUS-X to strengthen defense tech collaboration

The countries unveiled…INDUS-X…during a June 21 summit hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The effort provides a pathway to funnel technology developed by startups and other commercial companies into U.S. and Indian defense agencies. (2)

The event convened representatives from more than 30 U.S. and Indian start-ups, as well as government, business, academic, and thought leaders, for wide-ranging discussions to advance cutting-edge technology cooperation between our nations’ defense industrial ecosystems.

Following the launch event, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defence welcomed an ambitious collaboration agenda that outlines the initiatives INDUS-X stakeholders intend to spearhead. These initiatives complement existing government-to-government collaboration and include joint prize challenges for start-ups, roundtable events, mentor-protégé initiatives between major primes and start-ups, and the formation of a Senior Advisory Group.

…U.S. and Indian officials affirmed that INDUS-X will catalyze innovation and help equip both countries’ armed forces with the capabilities they need to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific. (1)

“INDUS-X provides a mechanism to drive change,” Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Radha Iyengar Plumb said during a speech at the summit. “This forum can leverage not only government-to-government collaboration, but also robust and dynamic private sectors in both countries. . . . Fundamentally, it’s all about forming connections between our innovators and entrepreneurs.”

The Indian Ministry of Defense’s Innovations for Defense Excellence organization and the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon are leading the initiative.

What Next?

The creation of INDUS-X is one of several joint technology initiatives between the two nations in recent years:

Last year, President Biden and Modi announced the creation of the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, under which the leaders agreed to cooperate on their development of high-need defense technologies.

In April, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed an agreement to share space domain awareness data and made plans for more space information exchanges this year.

Earlier this month, the two countries established a joint roadmap that identifies five high-priority opportunities for cooperation – air combat, ISR, logistics, undersea domain awareness and munitions. As part of that roadmap, leaders agreed to work together to address policy and industrial base concerns “of mutual interest” and to seek to make India a logistics hub for the U.S. and other partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Within INDUS-X, the two military departments will establish mentor-protégé opportunities between U.S. and Indian defense firms and startups, Plumb noted.

“These connections will help enable the production of Indian-built components that can expedite some of the [foreign military sales], and they will also support diversification in both nations’ industrial bases, while signaling enduring investments in the startup firms,” she said.

Along with partnerships between startups of established defense companies, the initiative also seeks to create “pipelines” between those companies and research and development organizations and universities.

INDUS-X will also create an accelerator program for defense industry newcomers and establish partnerships between academia and industry. Further, India and the U.S. will “explore options” to co-fund support for deep-tech defense startups, whether through public-private partnerships or through connecting companies with venture capital firms and investors in India.

“Not only will this stimulate direct investment into promising technologies and ideas, but it will also create a network to share best practices on leveraging private capital to support production at scale for critical military capabilities,” Plumb said.

INDUS-X also provides a venue for the countries to work through barriers policy barriers like U.S. export control laws and identify “concrete areas of change” to address those bureaucratic hurdles, she said.

Plumb and other DoD officials, including Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, emphasized during the summit that the relationship between the U.S. and India is built on “shared values” of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and a “free and open region.” (2)

Further Resources – Generated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT



“What are some of the characteristics of the startup and entrepeneurial culture and defense industrial base innovation sector in the country of India?”

As of my last update in September 2021, India has been experiencing a burgeoning startup and entrepreneurial culture, especially in the technology sector. Several characteristics define this culture and the innovation sector in the defense industrial base in India:

1. Vibrant Startup Ecosystem: India has witnessed a rise in the number of startups and a supportive ecosystem that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship. The government, along with private investors and venture capitalists, has been actively promoting and funding startups.

2. Government Initiatives: The Indian government has launched various initiatives to boost entrepreneurship and innovation, such as “Startup India” and “Make in India.” These programs aim to provide funding, mentorship, and regulatory support to startups and promote indigenous manufacturing, including in the defense sector.

3. Focus on Technology and Defense: India’s startup ecosystem has a significant focus on technology-driven solutions and innovation in various sectors, including defense. Entrepreneurs are leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IoT, and robotics to address defense-related challenges.

4. Defense Startup Accelerators: To foster innovation in the defense industry, India has seen the emergence of defense-specific startup accelerators and incubators. These programs provide support, resources, and mentorship to startups working on defense-related projects.

5. Partnerships with Government Agencies: Startups in the defense sector often collaborate with government agencies, research institutions, and defense establishments to develop and deploy cutting-edge technologies for defense applications.

6. Dual-Use Technologies: Many startups in India are exploring dual-use technologies, which have both civilian and defense applications. This approach helps in diversifying revenue streams and attracting more investors.

7. Defense Procurement Reforms: India has been implementing defense procurement reforms to encourage participation from startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The aim is to reduce bureaucratic red tape and promote indigenous development of defense technologies.

8. Global Collaboration: Indian startups and entrepreneurs actively seek international collaborations and partnerships to access global markets, technologies, and expertise. Such collaborations can also lead to technology transfer and increased innovation.

9. Challenges: While the startup and entrepreneurial culture in India is thriving, there are challenges such as access to capital, regulatory complexities, and a need for improved infrastructure. Addressing these challenges is essential for sustaining and accelerating growth.

Please note that the startup and entrepreneurial landscape is continuously evolving, and developments may have occurred since my last update. For the most current and comprehensive information, I recommend referring to the latest reports, news articles, and government publications on India’s startup ecosystem and the defense industrial base innovation sector.