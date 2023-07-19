NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA)

It’s important to note that emerging technologies evolve rapidly, and NATO’s policies and commitments are likely to continue evolving to address the dynamic landscape of technological advancements and potential security implications. For the most up-to-date information on NATO’s policy statements and commitments regarding emerging and disruptive technologies, I recommend checking official NATO sources, publications, and policy documents issued after September 2021.

Engagement with Industry and Private Sector: NATO seeks to engage with the private sector and industry leaders to foster partnerships and leverage cutting-edge technologies. Collaborations with the private sector can lead to innovative solutions for defense and security challenges.

Training and Education: NATO underscores the need for education and training to enhance the technical literacy of its personnel in emerging technologies. Training programs enable NATO forces to effectively use and adapt to new technologies.

Cybersecurity and Resilience: Given the digital nature of many emerging technologies, NATO places significant emphasis on enhancing cybersecurity and resilience. The alliance works to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities and protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Innovation and Research & Development: NATO recognizes the importance of fostering innovation and investing in research and development to keep pace with emerging technologies. The alliance encourages research and collaboration with academia, industry, and other stakeholders to enhance technological capabilities.

Cooperation and Information Sharing: NATO emphasizes the value of cooperation and information sharing among its member states and partners regarding emerging technologies. Collaborative efforts enable the alliance to build a comprehensive understanding of technological developments and facilitate the exchange of best practices.

Understanding and Monitoring Threats: NATO acknowledges the significance of understanding and monitoring the potential threats posed by emerging technologies. The alliance works to enhance its intelligence capabilities to stay informed about technological developments and their implications for security.

Responsible Use of Technologies: NATO underscores the importance of using emerging technologies in a responsible manner, with respect for international law, human rights, and ethical principles. The alliance seeks to avoid any use of emerging technologies that may have harmful consequences or violate international norms.

Adapting to Emerging Technologies: NATO recognizes the growing impact of emerging and disruptive technologies on defense and security. The alliance emphasizes the need to adapt its capabilities and strategies to effectively address the challenges and opportunities presented by these technologies.

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, NATO has taken several policy statements and commitments to address the future of emerging and disruptive technologies. While the specific developments beyond that date are not included in my training data, here are some key policy aspects and commitments that NATO has made:

The Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) is a NATO body working with leading researchers and entrepreneurs across the Alliance, helping them develop technologies to keep NATO populations safe and secure. With dozens of accelerator sites and test centres across the Alliance, DIANA brings together universities, industry and governments to work with start-ups and other innovators to solve critical defence and security challenges.

At the 2021 NATO Summit in Brussels, Allied Leaders agreed to launch DIANA to foster transatlantic cooperation on critical technologies, promote interoperability among Allied forces and harness civilian innovation by engaging with academia and the private sector.

A year later, at the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid, all Allied Leaders endorsed the charter for DIANA and unveiled its initial footprint of test centres and accelerator sites.

DIANA exists to harness the opportunities presented by emerging and disruptive technologies, boosting NATO’s competitive edge in collective defence and security. Developing new capabilities will improve the Alliance’s ability to respond to conventional threats – and to the threats posed via these technologies themselves.

Specific technological areas of interest to DIANA include artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, quantum technologies, biotechnologies and human enhancement, hypersonic systems, space, novel materials and manufacturing, energy and propulsion, and next-generation communications networks.

DIANA has a regional office in London, United Kingdom. Another regional office is being set up in Halifax, Canada, and a regional hub will soon open in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition, DIANA leverages a network of more than 10 accelerator sites and 90 test centres across the Alliance.

How NATO DIANA Works

DIANA works by running competitive industry challenges. Each challenge is based on a critical defence and security problem, and asks innovators to develop deep tech dual-use technologies (i.e., technologies that are focused on commercial markets and uses, but may also have defence and security applications) to help solve it.

Innovators selected into DIANA’s programmes receive non-dilutive grants (i.e. investment capital that does not require them to give up equity or ownership in their company) and gain access to accelerator sites and test centres across the Alliance. DIANA’s accelerator sites are based at facilities or organisations that have been selected by Allies to implement the unique DIANA dual-use (commercial/defence and security) acceleration curricula. DIANA’s test centres are laboratories, testbeds or field environments that are available for testing, evaluation, validation and verification of technologies developed by innovators selected into DIANA’s challenge programmes. Accelerator sites and test centres are based in existing universities and research centres in Europe and North America, which have applied to join DIANA through their national Ministries of Defence.

Innovators also have access to a network of mentors (scientists, engineers, industry experts, end-users and government procurement experts) and a community of trusted investors. Lastly, DIANA offers pathways to market both within NATO as an organization and with NATO Allies, connecting innovators with Allied military and governmental end-users who will work with the selected companies to help them adapt their solutions to Allied military needs.

Technologies developed through DIANA may also receive funding from the NATO Innovation Fund, a EUR 1 billion venture capital fund established by a group of NATO Allies at the 2022 Madrid Summit. The world’s first multi-sovereign venture capital fund, it will invest its funding over a 15-year period in start-ups developing or adapting technologies for defence and security. The Fund will prioritise investments in companies accelerated through DIANA that are headquartered in any of the countries participating in the Fund (which currently includes 23 NATO Allies: Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Türkiye and the United Kingdom).

DIANA launched its first three pilot challenge programmes in 2023. Once fully operational in 2025, DIANA will have the capacity to work with hundreds of innovators each year across an even wider network of accelerator sites and test centres throughout the Alliance.

DIANA’s Board of Directors, which held its first meeting in October 2022, is responsible for the organisational governance of DIANA. It is led by a Board Chair and is composed of one representative from each NATO member country. DIANA operates under a North Atlantic Council-approved charter and reports to the Council on its activities.

Evolution

June 2021

At the 2021 Brussels Summit, as part of the NATO 2030 agenda, NATO Heads of State and Government agree to launch DIANA to foster transatlantic cooperation on critical technologies, promote interoperability among Allied forces and harness civilian innovation by engaging with academia and the private sector.

April 2022

NATO Foreign Ministers endorse the charter for DIANA, which outlines its mission and strategy; legal authorities; financial mechanism; governance; and the regional offices, accelerator sites and test centres that will make up its initial footprint.

April 2022

The NATO Advisory Group on Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (an independent group of 12 experts from the private sector and academia, which provides external advice to NATO on how it can optimise its innovation efforts) delivers its second annual report, for 2021. The report examines the progress made on setting up DIANA and describes how it and other initiatives are signs of real action towards technological readiness at NATO.

June 2022

At the 2022 Madrid Summit, all NATO Leaders endorse the charter for DIANA and unveil its initial footprint of test centres and accelerator sites.

March 2023

DIANA opens its European regional office at the Imperial College London Innovation Hub in London, United Kingdom.

June 2023

DIANA launches its first three pilot challenge programmes, inviting innovators to apply to its programmes. (1)

What DIANA offers

DIANA leverages its acceleration programme and test centre network to bring start-ups together with operational end users, scientists, and systems integrators to advance compelling deep tech with dual-use solutions for the Alliance.

Companies accepted into the DIANA accelerator programme gain access to:

grants to support technology development and demonstration, and participation in the DIANA accelerator programme.

10+ accelerators across the Alliance, with more planned over the coming years

90+ test centres (with more planned) across the Alliance where entrepreneurs can de-risk, and demonstrate and validate their proposed dual-use technological solutions

mentoring from scientists, engineers, industry partners, end users, and government procurement experts

an investor network for trusted third-party funding

opportunities to demonstrate technology in operational environments

pathways to market within the NATO enterprise and 31 Allied markets (2)

The NATO Innovation Fund

The NATO Innovation Fund aims to address the significant underfunding of the market for deep tech innovation.

Verticals include artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, energy & propulsion, manufacturing and space technologies.

The fund aims to adapt its investment strategy accordingly, aligning with emerging trends and breakthrough developments.

The NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) has been established to propel the Alliance’s unique innovation ecosystems forward, investing a total of €1 billion in deep tech initiatives aimed at ensuring the security and prosperity of its 1 billion citizens. Recognizing the world-leading talent and research capabilities within the Allied nations’ Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, the NIF aims to address the significant underfunding of the market for deep tech innovation.

Through the NIF, the funds will serve as a commercialization machine, supporting both private and public sectors in advancing cutting-edge technologies and securing the future of the Alliance’s citizens. The fund functions as an independent venture capital entity with a dedicated budget of €1 billion, providing vital backing to innovative founders developing emerging and disruptive technologies.

The NIF has identified several high-impact verticals that align with its mission to foster innovation and shape the future. These include artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, energy & propulsion, manufacturing and space technologies. The fund’s interests lie in promoting advancements in autonomy, hypersonics, new materials, and quantum technologies, with a strong emphasis on bolstering both hardware and software capabilities.

Embracing the rapid pace of innovation in today’s world, the NIF has centered its focus on NATO’s Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (EDTs). As the innovation landscape continues to evolve, the fund aims to adapt its investment strategy accordingly, aligning with emerging trends and breakthrough developments.

The NIF marks a significant step forward for the Alliance’s commitment to fostering technological progress and strengthening its position in the global innovation ecosystem. By addressing the underfunding challenges in deep tech, the fund aims to unlock the immense potential of Allied talent and research capabilities, creating a foundation for sustainable growth and long-term success.

