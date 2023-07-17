OODA Salon: Examine The Future of Intelligence and Security

Tuesday 18 July at 4pm Eastern four very experienced national security and intelligence professionals will join in a discussion of the future of intelligence and security informed by last week’s INSA and AFCEA Intelligence Summit.

Heather McMahon, Johnny Sawyer, Larry Pfeiffer and Bob Gourley were all there engaging with various discussions that dove deep into topics of geopolitical intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology risk.

This OODA Salon will discuss what was learned and provide insights into the future environment government and business leaders should be preparing for.

To watch the discussion live register at this link