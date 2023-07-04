Celebrating the 4th of July

Wishing everyone stateside a safe and festive 4th of July. And to our international readership – freedom, security, and democracy worldwide.
Thank you for your support!
– Matt Devost, Bob Gourley, and the OODA Loop team
Featured Image Source: OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 with the prompt “4thof July in the style of Andy Warhol”
