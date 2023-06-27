TODAY (Tuesday, July 27th – 1 PM EST): A Webinar on the New National Cybersecurity Strategy and Critical Infrastructure Protection w/ OODA CTO Bob Gourley

We invite you to come learn about: Highlights of the new National Cybersecurity Strategy and what they mean to you.

The best suggested approaches for getting started on how to secure the operational technology that supports our nation’s critical infrastructure.

The new National cybersecurity strategy is related to other security compliance requirements such as the SPRS scorecard, NIST 800-171, and CMMC.

Highlights of the proven solutions for securing critical infrastructure going forward. CPE Additional Information

Event Name: The New National Cybersecurity Strategy: What you need to know about the requirements for Critical Infrastructure Protection

Event Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Event Time: 1;00pm ET; 10:00am PT

Event Host: Carahsoft

Event Cost: No Fee

Max CPE Credits Available: 1

Field of Study: Information Technology



In order to be awarded the full credit hour, you must be present, registering your attendance by signing in with your full name, and actively participating in polling questions throughout the entirety of the webinar. Additional Information

Prerequisites: None Who Should Attend: This event is designed for anyone in data security, cybersecurity, privacy and information assurance, data storage, app development, malware, incident response, automation, risk and vulnerability analysis, critical infrastructure, threat research, intelligence, web and cloud services, and anyone who is interested in learning how to effectively protect their organization’s IT and OT environments. Advanced Preparation: None Program Level: Basic Delivery Method: Group Internet Based Refunds and Cancellations: There is no fee or cancellation policy associated with this event. For more information regarding refund, concern, and/or program cancellation policies, please contact us at OPSWATMarketing@carahsoft.com.



The OODA Network on the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy The Missing Piece of the National Cybersecurity Strategy The National Cybersecurity Strategy and the Future of "Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure Across All Technology Types and Sectors"