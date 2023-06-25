Vladimir Putin’s Early Morning Address to the Russian People (Saturday, June 24, 2023)

21 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Our current update on the events in Russia is lean and mean – and two-fold:

Cutting straight to the chase on the What and Why of the Wagner Group Retreat; and Putting President Vladimir Putin’s Address to the Russian People into the record here in our database. So far, It is one of the few historical facts of record that will remain unchanged.

The larger, future-forward question and risk awareness we encourage our readership to track based on recent events:

With the exponential growth of Generative AI – and video-based deep fakes, also created through AI – in 6 months, and 8 months (and in and around the American presidential election in just over 16 months) what is going to be the authenticity (the “realness”) of the short form video “units of information exchange” we were all beholden to in the last 36 hours if a similar real-time crisis ensues?

The information threat vectors and cyber attack surface have been expanded. Be on the lookout for how recent events have ginned up the tactical and strategic activity of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and non-state cyber actors in the field – on all sides of this multi-sided hybrid conflict. Watch this space.

Finally, to inform all your tracking and scenarios: to quote the title of Peter Pomerantsev’s seminal book on the ethos and inner workings of the Russian petro-klepto-state – always keep in mind, that when it comes to Russia: ‘Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible’ and that we all have a real-time window into the “Surreal Heart of the New Russia.”



The Wagner Group Retreat: This was not Malta, Camp David, or Oslo

Amazing how fast a case can be dropped in a kleptocracy where the rule of law is imaginary. https://t.co/UFkDkzFPw6 — Bob Gourley (@bobgourley) June 24, 2023

Nothing in Russian history – or world history for that matter – speaks to an amicable negotiation of a retreat by coup forces. But, to emphasize: Russian history really does not speak to such a precedent.

Trusted sources have begun to parse the matter in frameworks, norms, and negotiation techniques that are closer to the prison yard at San Quentin and Lefortovo Prison than to Harvard Business School, the U.S. State Department or the United Nations:

As I said yesterday, this whole episode should be viewed through the lense of what in Russia is called ‘razborki’ – gangland warfare Sometimes it ends in death and leadership changes and sometimes in sitdowns where both sides shake hands and agree to move on (at least for a bit) — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) June 24, 2023

I think it's way, way too early to declare that anyone 'won' from this. But to go back to @DAlperovitch's point about gangster confrontations, displays of force can take a lot of forms. pic.twitter.com/W60icjcObn — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) June 24, 2023

OODA Network member JD Work also discourages the cognitive biases inherent in this gangster framework suggested above. He encourages us to dig historically deeper:

Gang warfare is the wrong analogy to what we have seen over the past 24 hours. It is a simple argument seductive in its reductionism. But this elides the complex military dimensions of the organizations supporting both factions wielding a kind of sovereignty we have not grappled… — JD Work (@HostileSpectrum) June 25, 2023

OODA CTO Bob Gourley also encourages the following:

Let me be the first to say I had no idea things would develop the way they did over the last 24 hours. However, I did know to not lock into any assessment and to seek to think through multiple scenarios. Here are some favorite ways to do that: https://t.co/5pW2WR349o @ooda — Bob Gourley (@bobgourley) June 24, 2023

President Putin’s Address (Saturday, June 24, 2023)

“I appeal to the citizens of Russia, to the personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement and security services, fighters and commanders currently fighting on their positions, repelling the enemy attacks, doing it heroically.

I spoke to the commanders in all directions last night. I appeal also to those who were deceptively pulled into the criminal adventure, pushed towards a serious crime of an armed mutiny.

Today Russia is fighting fiercely for its future, repelling the aggression of neo-Nazis and their handlers. Directed against us is the whole military, economical and information machines of the West.

We fight for the lives and security of our people; for our sovereignty and independence; for the right to remain Russia, a state with a thousand-year history.

This battle, where the fate of our people is being decided, requires all our forces to be united; unity, consolidation and responsibility. Everything that weakens us must be put to the side, any differences that may be used or are used by our enemies to disrupt us from within.

Thus, the actions splitting our unity are a betrayal of our people, of our brothers in combat who fight now at the front line. It’s a stab in the back of our country and our people.

It was such a blow that was dealt to Russia in 1917 when the country was fighting in World War I, but its victory was stolen.

Intrigues, bickering, and politicking behind the back of the army and the people turned out to be the greatest catastrophe, the destruction of the army and the state, loss of huge territories, resulting in a tragedy and a civil war.

Russians were killing Russians, brothers killing brothers. The beneficiaries of that were various political chevaliers of fortune and foreign powers who divided the country, and tore it into parts.

We will not let this happen again. We will protect our people and state from any threats, including internal betrayal. What we’re facing is exactly a betrayal.

Big ambitions and personal interests led to treason. Betrayal of one’s own country and people and of the cause that fighters of Wagner were dying for alongside our soldiers. Heroes who liberated Soledar and Artemovsk, towns and cities of the Donbas, who fought and gave their lives to Novorossiya and for the unity of the Russian world. Their name and glory have been betrayed by those who are trying to organise the mutiny, pushing the country into anarchy and fratricide, to a defeat, in the end, and capitulation.

I repeat: any internal mutiny is a deadly threat to our state, to us as a nation. It’s a blow against Russia, against our people. And our actions to defend the fatherland from such a threat will be brutal.

Anyone who consciously went on the path of betrayal, who prepared the armed mutiny, went on the path of blackmail and terrorist actions, will be punished inevitably. They will answer before the law and our people.

The armed forces and other departments have received the necessary orders. Additional anti-terrorist security measures are now being implemented in Moscow, Moscow region, and a number of other regions. Decisive actions will be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, which still remains difficult. The operation of civilian and military control departments is practically blocked.