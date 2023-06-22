FTC Data Shows Text-based Bank Impersonation is Most-Reported Scam; Agency Head Khan Warns of AI ‘Turbocharging’ Scams

A new analysis from the Federal Trade Commission shows that bogus bank fraud warnings were the most common form of text message scam reported to the agency, and that many of the most common text scams impersonate well-known businesses. In a newly issued data spotlight, the FTC ranks the top five types of text message scam reported in 2022, with examples of each showing the ways that scammers craft messages designed to deceive consumers. Consumers reported losing $330 million to text message scams in 2022, more than doubling what was reported in 2021.
The analysis looked at a random sample of 1,000 text messages reported to the FTC, finding that fake bank security messages, often supposedly from large banks like Bank of America and Wells Fargo, were the most common type. These texts are designed to create a sense of urgency, often by asking people to verify a large transaction they did not make. Those who respond are connected to a fake bank representative. Reports of texts impersonating banks have increased nearly twentyfold since 2019.
After bank impersonation, the most frequently reported text scams were: messages claiming to offer a free gift, often from a cell phone carrier or retailer; fake claims of package delivery issues from the USPS, UPS, or FedEx; phony job offers for things like mystery shopping and car wrapping; and bogus Amazon security alerts The spotlight includes tips for consumers on how to spot text message scams and how to report the bogus text messages to their cell phone companies, device makers, and to the FTC. (a)
“If You Know, You Know” (IYKYK): The top text scams of 2022
An FTC Data Spotlight
Texting is cheap and easy, and scammers are counting on the ding of an incoming text being hard to ignore.[1] In 2022, they were right to the tune of $330 million in losses to text scams, as reported to the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, with a median reported loss of $1,000. That’s more than double the 2021 reported losses and nearly five times what people reported in 2019.[2] In fact, reports about text scams spiked in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic and have never returned to pre-pandemic levels.[3]
But why do they work? Scammers use the speed of text communication to their advantage: they hope you won’t slow down and think over what’s in the message. Some messages promise a good thing – a gift, a package, or even a job. Others try to make you panic, thinking someone’s in your accounts. These are all lies and ways to take your money and personal information.
While there are countless varieties of text scams, the top five described below account for over 40% of randomly sampled text frauds reported in 2022.[4] All five have one thing in common – they often work by impersonating well-known businesses.[5]
1) Copycat bank fraud prevention alerts
Reports about texts impersonating banks are up nearly twentyfold since 2019.[6] You might get a fake number to call about supposed suspicious activity. Or they might say to reply “yes or no” to verify a large transaction (that you didn’t make). If you reply, you’ll get a call from the (fake) fraud department. People say they thought the bank was helping them get their money back. Instead, money was transferred out of their account. This scam’s median reported loss was a whopping $3,000 last year. Worse still, many people report giving their Social Security number and other personal information to scammers, leading to possible identity theft.
2) Bogus “little gifts” that can cost you
A text about a free gift, reward, or prize may look like it came from a company you know – say, your cell phone company or a big retailer. But everything about this is fake. If you click the link and pay a small “shipping fee,” you just gave your credit card number to a scammer. Reports tell us fraudulent charges soon follow.
3) Fake package delivery problems
Expecting a package? There’s a text scam for you. Texts pretending to be from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS say there’s a problem with a delivery.[7] They link to a website that looks real – but isn’t. If you paid a small “redelivery fee,” which many people reported, that was a trick to get your credit card number. People also reported giving these scammers their personal information, including Social Security numbers.
4) Phony job offers
Promises of easy money for mystery shopping at well-known stores like Whole Foods and Walmart are an old scammer favorite. Reports about bogus offers to make money driving around with your car wrapped in ads are also common. Reports show job scammers also target people who post their resumes to employment websites like Indeed. In most of these reports, scammers use checks that seem to “clear” but turn out to be fake to trick people into sending them money.[8]
5) Not-really-from-Amazon security alerts
Like fake bank texts, texts from someone who says they’re “Amazon” look like automated fraud prevention messages. Often, they ask you to verify a big-ticket order you didn’t make. If you call the number in the text, you get a phony Amazon rep who offers to “fix” your account. People often report giving the rep remote access to their phone so they can get things fixed and get their refund.[9] But then the rep says a couple of zeros were accidentally added to the refund, so they need you to return that money to them – often by buying gift cards and giving the cards’ PIN numbers.
Source: https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/data-visualizations/data-spotlight/2023/06/iykyk-top-text-scams-2022
PDF Version: IYKYK: The top text scams of 2022 (407.62 KB)
What Next?
In all of these cases, reporting can help stop scam text messages:
- Forward it to 7726 (SPAM). This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.
- Report it on either the Apple iMessages app or Google’s Messages app for Android users.
- Report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
How can you avoid text scams?
- Never click on links or respond to unexpected texts. If you think it might be legit, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real. Don’t use the information in the text message.
- Filter unwanted texts before they reach you. There are a few ways to block unwanted texts.
To learn more about how to spot and avoid scams – and how to recover money if you’ve paid a scammer – visit ftc.gov/scams. Learn more about text scams at ftc.gov/textscams.
AI Is Being Used to “Turbocharge Scams,” FTC Says
“Lina Khan, the chair of the US Federal Trade Commission, [has] warned…that the agency is seeing criminals using artificial intelligence tools to “turbocharge” fraud and scams. The comments, which were made in New York and first reported by Bloomberg, cited examples of voice-cloning technology where AI was being used to trick people into thinking they were hearing a family member’s voice.
Recent machine-learning advances have made it possible for people’s voices to be imitated with only a few short clips of training data—although experts say AI-generated voice clips can vary widely in quality. In recent months, however, there has been a reported rise in the number of scam attempts apparently involving generated audio clips. Khan said that officials and lawmakers “need to be vigilant early” and that while new laws governing AI are being considered, existing laws still apply to many cases.” (c)
FTC’s Khan Says Enforcers Need to Be ‘Vigilant Early’ With AI
- Agency already seeing AI used to ‘turbocharge’ fraud, scams
- Laws against deception and discrimination already apply, she says
As reported by Bloomberg:
Federal and state enforcers in the US “need to be vigilant early” as artificial intelligence develops to ensure businesses comply with existing laws and ensure the biggest companies don’t use their power to kill off promising innovations, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said.
The US and other regulators made mistakes as the internet was developing in the early 2000s by not intervening to stop digital gatekeepers from growing to control the web today, she said.
“We need to be vigilant early,” said Khan, speaking at an event Thursday evening in New York City focused on AI and venture capital investment. “If anything you need to be especially vigilant on the front-end because it’s much more difficult to solve these problems after.”
Khan said the FTC, which enforces both antitrust and consumer protection laws, is already seeing instances in which AI is being used to “turbocharge” fraud and scams. She noted AI voice cloning technology as an example where scammers have defrauded people by posing as family members in distress.
While Congress may eventually pass new laws focused on AI, Khan said laws like those prohibiting deception already exist and apply to the industry.
“There is no AI exemption from laws prohibiting discrimination,” she said. “As this stuff becomes more embedded in how daily decisions are being made, I think they invite and merit a lot of scrutiny. Those problems and concerns are quite urgent and I think enforcers, be it at the state level or the national level, are going to be acting.” (d)
