Save the Date: August 1-4, 2023 – USA Hosting the International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference (San Diego, CA),

The International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3) event is designed to attract top talent and raise global awareness of the power of games to upskill the cybersecurity industry.

Through its exciting, competition-based forum, the IC3 helps individuals further their cybersecurity education and skills. IC3 is designed with three primary components. The first is a speaker session showcasing top leaders in Cybersecurity Games and Exercises from around the world. The second is the hands-on expo of cyber games, immersive training, and exercises. Finally, the program includes the 2023 International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC), a championship tournament featuring global teams (25 years and younger).

The cybersecurity championship tournament is composed primarily of capture-the-flag and attack-and-defend games. It is an annual challenge that moves from country to country each year and is organized by the ENISA International Cybersecurity Challenge Program (ICC). Teams representing global regions travel to this multiday event to compete in challenges related to web application and system exploitation, cryptography, reverse engineering, hardware challenges, and attack/defense.

