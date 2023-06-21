Save the Date: August 1-4, 2023 – USA Hosting the International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference (San Diego, CA),

What is the International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference?
Addressing Talent Development and Workforce Upskilling Through Gaming
CHAMPIONSHIP
Connect with top cybersecurity experts from around the world while experiencing the excitement of cybersecurity-oriented esports. Eight teams of cyber athletes ages 18-25 will represent over 65 nations in a final championship. In addition to the 600-700 expected attendees, the games will be live-streamed on Twitch to thousands of fans.
CONFERENCE
As if the action of the games wasn’t enough, our speaker lineup will keep you on the edge of your seats. They include leading cyber experts from the US Department of Homeland Security, EU, UAE, Microsoft, Mastercard, and more! These global speakers from governments, corporations, and academia will discuss topics including:
- The power of global collaboration to cultivate a strong, diverse cyber workforce.
- The importance of aligning academia and corporations with cyber games and exercises that drive needed job skills.
- The role of cyber games and exercises for building resilience into our risk strategies.
INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CHALLENGE
8 TEAMS COMPETE IN CAPTURE THE FLAG, ATTACK & DEFENSE, AND HARDWARE SECURITY
DON’T MISS THIS SPECIAL FEATURE
CISA INL ESCAPE ROOM
CISA and Idaho National Lab will host an immersive Escape Room adventure to test your cybersecurity and infrastructure protection skills.
This Escape Room will challenge you through a series of traditional time-bound challenges for all skill levels. Cybersecurity puzzles involve wireless technologies, Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) analysis, database exploitation, network discovery, industrial control systems, cryptography, Arduino-backed puzzles, and more. Come have fun while learning more about cybersecurity with CISA and Idaho National Lab.
Limited spots available. Registration required.
WHAT IS IC3?
The International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3) event is designed to attract top talent and raise global awareness of the power of games to upskill the cybersecurity industry.
Through its exciting, competition-based forum, the IC3 helps individuals further their cybersecurity education and skills. IC3 is designed with three primary components. The first is a speaker session showcasing top leaders in Cybersecurity Games and Exercises from around the world. The second is the hands-on expo of cyber games, immersive training, and exercises. Finally, the program includes the 2023 International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC), a championship tournament featuring global teams (25 years and younger).
The cybersecurity championship tournament is composed primarily of capture-the-flag and attack-and-defend games. It is an annual challenge that moves from country to country each year and is organized by the ENISA International Cybersecurity Challenge Program (ICC). Teams representing global regions travel to this multiday event to compete in challenges related to web application and system exploitation, cryptography, reverse engineering, hardware challenges, and attack/defense.
