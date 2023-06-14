Improving Mission Impact with a Culture That Drives Adoption

The need for change in the US organizational infrastructure to improve our ability to integrate and implement emerging technology in support of national strategic objectives is well understood.

Dr. Bray’s excellent article, about the 2015 X-Cell, cites among a number of excellent observations, the production of “daisies”; new teams and organizations (DIU, In-Q-Tel, etc.) set up outside of the normal DOD or IC acquisition infrastructure, and the insufficiency of this approach (see: Adopting, Building, and Cultivating a Defense Focused Workforce for the Challenges of 2025 and beyond .

While I strongly agree with these assessments and recommendations for more comprehensive changes, I am also committed to solving this problem from the bottom up, in spite of our poorly structured framework. The first two articles on this topic, covered recommendations for both commercial and government organizations to improve the likelihood of emerging technology’s adoption. The next critical element to success in this space is the creation of organizational culture to overcome obstacles of the current risk-avoiding DOD/IC infrastructure and bring strategically significant emerging technologies into operation. The most impactful emerging technology programs in my 40 years of service had three common features that proved to be vital. Specifically, the right people, a unified mission, and the ability to adapt, and in many cases overcome current process and infrastructure within the DOD or IC.

Who are the right people? Not your friends or the people you enjoy being around, the best team is made up of people different from you. Different backgrounds, experience, culture, outlook and ways of thinking. High impact teams have a balance of three roles, dreamers, challengers, and closers. These teams also have role players who are able to fill a role less suited to them, or even one they deplore, but effectively take on when called upon, and a serving leader who can leverage these roles where and when required. The dreamer creates a vision and advances the state of the art with something that has never been attempted or achieved. The dreamer sees the future and the possibilities of success. The challenger sees the realities of the world as it is now. The challenger will speak truth to power within and outside of the team, they will disrupt a meeting or a plan with facts and experience that compel change from the dreamers. Led correctly, the challenger makes the dreamer’s plan better. Closers attack the details, doing work that most dreamers hate, and the challengers rail against. Closers create the how of implementation. Closers know the fence line of the current policy and legal infrastructure, and more importantly the gaps that can be exploited to get to implementation. A program with only dreamers and challengers will not typically succeed, there must be closers. The leader has to stitch this team together, sometimes encouraging and sometimes directing these very different personalities to effectively leverage each other’s strengths.

A unified mission is set and articulated by leaders. Once set and articulated, it must be thoroughly understood and articulated by each member of the team. Individual team members, subordinate leaders as well as subordinate segments of the team need to understand their specific roles and responsibilities to achieve the unified mission objectives. This is a vital component, especially if the team is challenging the status quo of mission execution, or promoting technical solutions which are untried. The team should be aware of internal and external challenges and threats to emerging technology adoption. This is especially true for large teams, as the leadership will not always be available to challenge or overcome obstacles as team members engage outside of the organization. If all individuals within the team fully understand the ultimate objectives of the program, and their role, all team members become both defenders of the program, and a vital set of eyes and ears for leadership.

“Your man cheated!

I say he improvised.

He cheated!

He adapted. He overcame.”

— Eastwood, Clint. 1986. Heartbreak Ridge.

Improvise, adapt, and overcome. This final component is crucial for delivery within the stifling infrastructure that presently exists. Improvising and adapting requires a thorough knowledge of the current policy, legal, and cultural makeup of the DOD/IC acquisition and development infrastructure. The project team needs to identify limitations and opportunities within the system and leverage gaps to take smart risks. Avoid being channeled into risk avoidance by elements outside of the project. Identify and assess both the project champions and the project killers. Listen to the words of both and be able to identify key components of the project that enable the champions and silence or minimize the killers. Know precisely what authority exists within the organization and leverage it to the fullest extent. The Federal Acquisition Regulation is a complex document, and while in great need of destruction and re-write, it contains a number of important provisions that are not as fully understood or utilized as they should be. Understand the best method to engage and develop or acquire a particular type of emerging technology, and then consider how to adapt the FAR to the needs of the project, rather than adapting the project to the FAR. Leverage those aspects of the FAR that permit streamlining of the acquisition process. Discover and develop these approaches early, to not close off approaches that may not be possible once the program has begun. Several new DOD and IC organizations like Defensewerx have tapped into the power of the Federal Technology Transfer Act (FTTA). This approach may not apply for every emerging technology adoption, but offers a unique means to move technology inside the fence without some of the draconian constraints of the FAR.

“In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.” — Harry S. Truman

Each of the successful projects I have served as a member or leader, has leveraged all or some of the cultural aspects defined above. Not all of these efforts were fun on any given day, and many involved individuals that I would not regularly hang out with. These teams had strong personalities, that led to many uncomfortable conversations, but each changed the status quo, introduced new technology, and accomplished mission. Any organization attempting to move forward with adaptation of emerging technology requires effective, respected, and serving leadership. Leadership principles that promote success in bringing new technologies directly to mission may be the most critical element and is the next topic for discussion. Welcome comments.