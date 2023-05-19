Is Japan’s Approach to AI the Future of Global, Risk-based, Multistakeholder AI Governance?

Of the many courses of action discussed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman when he testified before Congress earlier this week, the creation of a global body to manage the governance of AI came up several times. The International Atomic Energy Agency and CERN were mentioned as models. For now, the 2023 G7 Summit meeting in Hiroshima, Japan this weekend is the initial filter we are applying to the potential for global collaboration specific to the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has done some great work on this topic.

Background

“How to address AI’s risks while accelerating beneficial innovation and adoption is one of the most difficult challenges for policymakers…”

CSIS’ Hiroki Habuka, a Senior Associate at the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies, begins his analysis with the global efforts to date:

While AI brings dramatic solutions to societal problems, its unpredictable nature, unexplainability, and reflection or amplification of data biases raise various concerns about privacy, security, fairness, and even democracy.

In response, governments, international organizations, and research institutes around the world began publishing a series of principles for human-centric AI in the late 2010s.[1]

What began as broad principles are now transforming into more specific regulations:

In 2021, the European Commission published the draft Artificial Intelligence Act, which classifies AI according to four levels and prescribes corresponding obligations, including enhanced security, transparency, and accountability measures.

In the United States, the Algorithmic Accountability Act of 2022 was introduced in both houses of Congress in February 2022.

In June 2022, Canada proposed the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) in which risk management and information disclosure regarding high-impact AI systems will be made mandatory.

How to address AI’s risks while accelerating beneficial innovation and adoption is one of the most difficult challenges for policymakers, including Group of Seven (G7) leaders.

Japan’s Approach to AI Regulation and Its Impact on the 2023 G7 Presidency

“The emphasis is on a risk-based, agile, and multistakeholder process, rather than a one-size-fits-all obligation or prohibition.”

During the 2023 G7 summit in Japan, digital ministers are expected to discuss the human-centric approach to AI, which may cover regulatory or nonregulatory policy tools. As the host country, Japan’s approach to AI regulation may have considerable influence on consensus-building among global leaders.

Japan’s Approach to AI Regulation and Its Impact on the 2023 G7 Presidency analyzes the key trends in Japan’s AI regulation and discusses what arguments could be made at the G7 summit.

To summarize:

Japan has developed and revised AI-related regulations with the goal of maximizing AI’s positive impact on society, rather than suppressing it out of overestimated risks.

The emphasis is on a risk-based, agile, and multistakeholder process, rather than a one-size-fits-all obligation or prohibition.

Japan’s approach provides important insights into global trends in AI regulation.

Japan’s AI Regulations

Basic Principles

In 2019, the Japanese government published the Social Principles of Human-Centric AI (Social Principles) as principles for implementing AI in society. The Social Principles set forth three basic philosophies: human dignity, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.

It is important to note that the goal of the Social Principles is not to restrict the use of AI in order to protect these principles but rather to realize them through AI. This corresponds to the structure of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) AI Principles, whose first principle is to achieve “inclusive growth, sustainable development, and well-being” through AI.

To achieve these goals, the Social Principles set forth seven principles surrounding AI:

Human-centric; Education/literacy; Privacy protection; Ensuring security; Fair competition; Fairness, accountability, and transparency; and Innovation.

It should be noted that the principles include not only the protective elements of privacy and security but also the principles that guide the active use of AI, such as education, fair competition, and innovation.