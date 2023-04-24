Wednesday, April 26th: The Quantum Cyber Breakfast at RSAC 2023

Quantum Cyber Breakfast at RSAC 2023 is a fundraiser for the International Cybersecurity Championship. Don’t miss this Quantum community event with industry leaders and professionals—including our own OODA CTO Bob Gourley and Katzcy CEO Jessica Gulick.



You "Shor"-ly won't want to miss your opportunity to enjoy a delicious breakfast, hear from top quantum leaders, and network with executives and cyber professionals.

Quantum Cyber Breakfast at RSAC 2023



Wednesday, April 26th

9 AM – 10:30 AM PT

Location: Marriott Marquis

780 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94103 (Map)

What the Board Needs to Know About Quantum Science

With the release of the new National Cybersecurity Strategy, the White House has declared war on systemic cyber risk. The government plans on working with commercial firms to reduce systemic risk while enabling businesses to smartly increase the value they deliver to stakeholders. The need to improve resiliency in the age of advanced technologies (including quantum computing) is a central pillar of this new strategy. This includes preparing for our post-quantum future.

Shifts in regulations including new SEC guidance mandating corporate board action in cybersecurity means all boards will need a better understanding of why quantum preparedness needs to start now. This panel will examine board governance in the quantum age, providing insights into:

Why preparing for a post-quantum future figured so prominently in the national cybersecurity strategy

What all board members need to know about quantum effects

How technology executives can better communicate quantum risks with nontechnical executives including members of the board

What board members should know about Shor’s algorithms and ongoing Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks.

What CISOs should be asking the board for now to improve quantum resilience

Breakfast for a Cause

Profits made will be donated to the International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3). IC3 is a global event designed to foster awareness, skills development, and career opportunities in cybersecurity. It proactively addresses the critical workforce issues in the industry, speaking to both the ongoing skills shortage and the need for continued cybersecurity skills development.