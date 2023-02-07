A Conversation with OODA Network Expert Kristin Del Rosso on Cybersecurity and National Vulnerability Database Research

In this OODA Loop Q&A with OODA Network Expert Kristin Del Rosso, we discuss her presentation last year at labscon.io 2022 in Scottsdale, AZ, entitled “Is CNVD ≥ CVE? A Look at Chinese Vulnerability Discovery and Disclosure.” To watch the video of the presentation along with an analysis of the presentation, see Kristin Del Rosso on the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and the Chinese NVD (CNNVD).

Del Rosso “is a product manager at Sophos focusing on Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, and the SecOps ecosystem. Previously, she was an analyst on Lookout Mobile Security’s Threat Intelligence team, focusing on reversing Android surveillance software, and tracking threat actors and their infrastructure. She enjoys threat hunting and learning about new forms of security research, and in her spare time can be found practicing Jiu-Jitsu or making pasta from scratch.” (1)

A Q&A with Kristen Del Rosso Cybersecurity and National Vulnerability Database Research

Daniel Pereira: So I always start with a person’s origin story within the OODA Network. You shared parts of the story with me at OODAcon, but recount for me how you first met Matt and got involved with the network.

Kristin Del Rosso: So I don’t know how far you want to go back, which I don’t remember, but when I was about six years old, Matt and my dad used to work together, so that was the first time I met him. And then we reconnected back in 2016 because I was working in San Francisco, and I was going to my first RSA Conference. And my dad told me – he’s not in the space anymore – but he said I have a friend who you met when you were a kid who is still in the space you should meet up with Matt.

Del Rosso: So we met up at RSA and just stayed in touch. Since then, he has been a great mentor. I gave my first Black Hat talk and texted him “hey? I finally gave my first talk…” – and as my career grew, he was always there. He is a great sounding board and we stayed in touch. Now we are both back in the DC Area.

Pereira: Great. So, I am glad we are finally connecting to have this conversation. Thank you for taking the time. Tell me about your current position at Sophos?

Del Rosso: What I’m doing right now is I’m on the product side, so I am building up the strategy for their incident response product offering line. They have been doing incident response for a few years, but this year we are trying to have proper leadership over it and really grow it. So, everything from improving our incident response offering retainer services, business emails compromise and where should we go for us to be an incident response player on the map. That’s the strategy I’m building out right now. And then on top of that, working on some Threat Intelligence product management, but that is on the tail end after I sink into incident response first.

Pereira: Well, that is a full plate. So super busy?

Del Rosso: Yes.

Pereira: When you presented at labscon.io 2022 last September, was it a recent Sophos report that you were presenting?

Del Rosso: No. It was novel side research not even related to my job. It was just something I was doing on the side. I have a research background from my previous work, which is not necessarily vulnerability focused. But I used to do research at Lookout on mobile malware with Mobile security research groups there. This research was a rabbit hole of hunting – I wasn’t even looking to get into the vulnerability space – but I just ended up going down this rabbit hole basically and found, a vulnerability that was listed on a Chinese vulnerability data website, but not on any of our U.S. vulnerability sites.

And so that started the questions of how many other vulnerabilities are there that they might have – that we don’t? And how severely are they impacting, you know, only niche Chinese products? Or are they impacting global manufacturers’ products as well? And that’s what led to the talk at the conference last year.

Pereira: So, coverage of your talk caught Matt’s eye, which he sent over to me – which prompted setting up this conversation. So we will discuss the article, the questions implicit in it, and what you discovered. But first, a little further back story. In the article, ReverseLab’s Paul Roberts frames the issue that the U.S. is still lagging behind China in terms of vulnerability discovery and disclosure. So, in 2023, we are still behind China. But let’s go back to the five-to-ten-year timeframe. How did we think about the way we were behind then? Or were we ahead then and, suddenly, found ourselves behind China – and possibly other countries – based on a massive increase in volume?

Del Rosso: I don’t know if I’m going to be able to accurately speak five to ten years in the past. But if you let me break it down, maybe we can extrapolate a few years back – versus where it is now – and what it is going to be in the future.

When I say we are behind in discovery and disclosure, those are two different parts. So on the discovery part: there is a massive difference between how the U.S. incentivizes, or has a lack of incentives, for vulnerability disclosure. Versus how China does it. The Chinese vulnerability disclosure sites – and this is all prior to their national law requiring mandatory vulnerability disclosure – so even before that law, when you are talking voluntary disclosures in China, they incentivize individuals to register for these websites you earn a ranking score. It’s gamified. It is an honor system. You can look at how well you are doing. You can become a respected vulnerability reporter.

They really make you want to be part of this system because you earn your China Internet points and you’re doing well. Versus in the U.S., where you have – honestly – what is a pretty broken reporting system. There is no incentivization. It is not even gamified or anything. It is: “Here’s a website.” You go to that. When you click in and say, “I have a vulnerability, ” You have this massive drop-down list of all the potential companies that are associated with the National Vulnerability Database(NVD that will accept vulnerability disclosures for their products. Well, what happens if you find a vulnerability for a company that is not on that list? You have to send it into the general pile that then can take ages, based on severity, to get processed and to be dealt with properly.

Del Rosso: And so you are not earning any points. Sometimes, vulnerability researchers – bug bounty people – are afraid to come forward, because a lot of companies are not good at hearing about flaws in their products. And they sometimes threaten legal action when they should not be threatening legal action. So the U.S. has this really inherently different approach, or lack of an approach, to sourcing vulnerabilities. While China has now made it a priority: not only do we want you to report it, but we are going to reward you for reporting.

And so you are not earning any points. Sometimes, vulnerability researchers – bug bounty people – feel afraid sometimes to come forward because a lot of companies are not good about hearing about flaws in their products. And they sometimes threaten legal action when they should not be threatening legal action. So the U.S. has this inherently different approach, or lack of an approach, to sourcing vulnerabilities.

While China has now made it a priority: not only do we want you to report it, but we are going to reward you for reporting. They also started banning vulnerability researchers from leaving the country to go to other hacking contests where they could find vulnerabilities. Instead, they started hosting in-country-only contests to source vulnerabilities for themselves.

And now they have a mandatory vulnerability reporting law that requires certain companies with more than five people, or even external companies foreign companies working in China to disclose vulnerabilities, work with their vulnerability agencies basically to verify the vulnerability and get a fix out for it.

The Proprietary Chinese Vulnerability Reporting System at Scale

Del Rosso: They are so well organized. The way they break down their national vulnerability database there is this one big reporting website, it is the nvdb.org.cn and they have five different arms. There’s one arm for Industrial Control Systems (ICS vulnerabilities, Auto vulnerabilities, Internet app vulnerabilities, general network product security vulnerabilities, and then the fifth one, which is the Ching Wong Government product.

But that is interesting because, in that fifth category, China going out of its way to develop hardware and software that cannot be disrupted by slow supply chains or bans or anything like that. And so they specifically have an arm dedicated to vulnerability recording for their own arm of products. They are also internally trying to become technologically independent. Strategically, they have everything covered, and they are very well organized, and it is all part of the mandatory reporting process. And the U.S. is simply not on par at their massive scale.

Pereira: So, is it similar to what we are facing with different threat vectors besides cybersecurity – like misinformation, for example? We have, open legacy structural problems – or what Matt calls “low entropy systems” – while autocratic systems are better able to structure a new solution to address a complex new problem, standing up an innovative approach and making it operationally at scale very quickly, while we are struggling to swim upstream.

Del Rosso: Yes. It is something that we, as a country, have not prioritized to the same extent as China. Also, it might be easier said than done. China is actually looking into some of their new mandatory reporting arms right now. And it is a lot easier to do in a country that is not democratic and you can force people to do these things. So that makes a difference. But, overall, it is not that the U.S. does not have the talent with the ability to source these vulnerabilities, but China is basically harvesting at scale.

Pereira: That is great as the larger context of what we are discussing here – and applies to many of our research topics on the site – so thank you for the added context. Now, let’s plug further into their system at a more granular level. The Ministry of State Security runs the CNNVD and the CNVD – and the other NVD database acronyms you mentioned. Are they all by the State?

Del Rosso: I haven’t yet verified which agency is running those databases, but the NVDB.ORG.CN is the new one, not new, but it is the parent company database – if you want to describe it as such – and that one I’ve actually only started recently digging into – so I don’t have as much specific information, but it does lead to an interesting point. A part of the problem is not only are they ahead of us with how they are trying to source and address these vulnerabilities, but we don’t even know what we don’t know. So the one thing I was trying to point out with my research is not only is there a gap, and we don’t even know what we don’t know, but we know there are gaps, but now they have made it even harder with this new system. For starters, the website is only available from 8 am. To 8 Pm. Chinese time starts at 7 pm EST, although you can’t click on anything on the website, you just can’t do anything.

And then, if you want to go in and see what’s on there and report it as vulnerabilities. You have to register and make an account. But to register. You have to have a Gmail email address, and you have to have a Chinese phone number to receive Chinese texts and two-factor authentication, which I don’t have. So it is becoming very difficult to actually see what they are doing and that is on purpose. They are purposely shutting it out because who other than Chinese nationals would have to know what they are doing? They don’t want the entire world to know what vulnerabilities they are finding. It is not of interest to them to share this information.

Pereira: No international organization has a mandate for setting norms requiring China to make their databases more available, correct?

Del Rosso: You cannot force anyone to open access to these databases, it is all in good faith. There is China CERT (Computer Emergency Readiness Team), which supposedly the CNVD is run by China CERT which is the same as other CERT programs in different countries. But even then, they don’t have all the same stuff on it and granted CNVD and CNNVD were initially part of the voluntary submission process versus now. This new system is where the mandatory reporting is stored. But, yes, you cannot force them to share anything.