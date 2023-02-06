Defense Innovation Board Study on Strategic Investment Capital (Call for Interviews)

The Defense Innovation Board (DIB) is conducting a study on Strategic Investment Capital. If you would like to be contacted for an interview, please click here to complete the DIB’s survey call for interviews for the study and the DIB team will reach out to schedule interview sessions if your company is selected. If you have any issues completing the form, please email osd.innovation@mail.mil .

Please note that completing this form will take roughly 20-30 minutes. This is a two-page questionnaire. The first page will ask for your information, and the second page will take you to the questions. Thank you.

*Confidentiality disclaimer: all input received will solely be used for the DIB’s study on Strategic Investment Capital. The study will operate under the Chatham House Rule where a list of participants will be included in the DIB’s report, but any excerpts from input received that are featured in the DIB’s report will not attribute the identity or affiliation of the participant.