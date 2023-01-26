EVENT REMINDER – 26 Jan 2023 in Reston VA: OODA Network Members invited to Quantum Security Bash

As mentioned in our weekly OODA Member Network Dispatch, OODA and Katzcy are hosting an invite-only quantum networking event for the evening of 26 January in Reston VA (Thanks to both Quintessence Labs and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority for sponsoring this event).

OODA network members have received an invite. If you are not an OODA network member but would like to attend, please consider joining the network and also let us know a bit about your background in or interests in quantum computing and quantum security.

We are not planning speeches or presentations at this session, but are inviting leaders who have been studying issues around quantum computing and quantum security and the room will be primed for networking on these topics.

Why the need for more peer-to-peer networking on this topic?

There is so much news on quantum-related topics, but not enough insight. So there is clearly a need for more understanding of what is relevant in this domain.

There is also a need for prudent risk reduction in this space.

Unfortunately, there is also a need for better ways to spot and mitigate hype.

Many in our community have been watching developments in quantum computing and quantum security. Quantum-related topics are a frequent subject of our OODA research and reporting and a common topic in our monthly member video sessions. It was a topic hit upon at OODAcon as well. We believe the peer-to-peer networking will help us bring together many of these threads and help us all continue to sort out what to focus on in this exciting area.

Our goal is to listen to your input during and after this networking event to see how we can better meet your research and analysis needs. We hope to see you there.

Following are some of the OODA Loop conversations, framing of issues, analysis of major developments, and research and analysis of Quantum-related topics, all designed to ask: What Next? And what is the future of quantum information science and quantum technologies?