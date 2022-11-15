ArchiveOODAcast

Jen Hoar on Corporate Intelligence and Investigations

15 Nov 2022 Matt Devost

In this OODAcast we interview one of our close friends and OODA network members, Jen Hoar.

Jen is a former journalist-turned-corporate investigator who has leveraged the potent act of asking, and listening, to turn strangers into sources and contacts into clients. Her expertise, which is clearly also her passion, is identifying and interviewing smart people about any given topic, to learn as much as possible to inform clients’ executive decision-making.

Harnessing her experience as a journalist and business intelligence practitioner, she has developed and delivered Human Intelligence for Business training for entrepreneurs, sales, private equity, business development and legal professionals. This training refines how to identify and contact knowledgeable people – prospective clients, partners, investors and subject matter experts – to harness unique insight from purposeful dialogue.

Official Bio:
Jen Hoar leads human source intelligence work at Forward Risk.

She specializes in — and loves — finding and interviewing smart people about any subject. A former journalist, Jen first honed investigative prowess at ABC News, National Journal, and CBS News, and later by working with former CIA operations officials and prosecutors, among others, in boutique corporate intelligence firms in the Washington, DC, area.

Jen was also a founding member of a Facebook investigative team, where she worked on election integrity and information warfare issues. A proud double Hoya, Jen is nonetheless endeared to Fordham, where her parents were longtime professors.

Additional Information:

Connect with Jen on LinkedIn

OODA Network Interview with Jen

Book Recommendation: Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money, and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street

