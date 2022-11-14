Exponential Disruption and The Cyber Criminal Adoption of the InterPlanetary File System
Organizational Change: Praxis and Intervention
Once a concrete case study or new threat vector (i.e, troubling, novel web3 cybersecurity vulnerabilities at scale) emerges from a larger idea we have been exploring at the level of a technology framework or business strategy – i.e. exponential disruption – what is the best way to make recommendations for organizational change? Or how best do we think about decision intelligence and risk awareness?
We offer the following frameworks.
PRAXIS
“Praxis is defined as an accepted practice or custom, or an idea translated into action, or something in reality rather than something in theory. Fasting as a result of your Christian faith and to atone for your sins is an example of praxis. Living the principles of communism instead of just theoretically discussing those principles and strategizing about whether they will work is an example of praxis.” (5)
Questions of Praxis include:
- Is the challenge before the cybersecurity community one of incremental change by way of a new generation of innovation that remains tethered to legacy systems architectures, practices, and customs?
- Conversely, how do we spring into action, communicating new practices or customs to internal and external stakeholders once a new threat vector and cybersecurity vulnerability has been birthed by emerging technology?
- How do we communicate that this specific threat vector is only one example of a persistent, ongoing exponential disruption of cybersecurity at lethal speed, scale, and volume which requires strategic, coordinated action?
- We also continue to explore a question we positioned in our 2021 Cybersecurity Year-End Review: “2021 also marks the year that a lack of innovation and a dearth of new solutions-driven platforms raised concerns that we may be in a “Cyber Winter” in terms of business model generation and value proposition design. What are the novel architectures, design metaphors, and design processes for innovation in cybersecurity moving forward? And will security need to go back to the drawing board in a really transformative way in 2022?”
We continue to formulate our final research conclusions on how these questions have been answered over the course of 2022.
INTERVENTION
Government Intervention, Market Intervention, and Military Intervention. Like adult content, you know an intervention when you see it.
We position “intervention” here in the manner academia uses the term – which is the strategic positioning of research insights and thought leadership in partnership with the private sector, inside a specific organization and/or an intervention directed at an entire industry sector, which is designed to enact change and/or communicate a strategic vision for restructuring (or market survival), identifying opportunities for advantage and enhancing strategic risk awareness.
For example, this website is a strategic intervention. OODAcon is also a strategic intervention.
Questions of Intervention include:
- How best do you position an intervention within your organization?
- Is an intervention optimized for success by partnering with a third-party organization that provides external validation and subject matter expertise, enhancing the credibility of the intervention?
