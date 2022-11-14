Exponential Disruption and The Cyber Criminal Adoption of the InterPlanetary File System

Cybersecurity Incident Case Study: IPFS for Phishing, Malware Campaigns

As reported by the Cisco Talos Intelligence Group:

The InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) is an emerging Web3 technology that is currently seeing widespread abuse by threat actors.

Cisco Talos has observed multiple ongoing campaigns that leverage the IPFS network to host their malware payloads and phishing kit infrastructure while facilitating other attacks.

IPFS is often used for legitimate purposes, which makes it more difficult for security teams to differentiate between benign and malicious IPFS activity in their networks.

Multiple malware families are currently being hosted within IPFS and retrieved during the initial stages of malware attacks. (1)

From our friends over at The Record:

“A new web3 technology is being abused widely by threat actors, according to security researchers from tech giant Cisco.

The InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) is a protocol and peer-to-peer network for storing and sharing data. It is designed to enable decentralized storage of resources on the internet. It was built to be resilient against content censorship, meaning that it is not possible to effectively remove content from within the IPFS network once it’s stored there.

‘IPFS is often used for legitimate purposes, which makes it more difficult for security teams to differentiate between benign and malicious IPFS activity in their networks,’ the researchers said. ‘Multiple malware families are currently being hosted within IPFS and retrieved during the initial stages of malware attacks.’ The team that runs IFPS did not respond to requests for comment. According to Cisco Talos, IPFS is currently being leveraged to host phishing kits, which are the websites that phishing campaigns typically use to collect and harvest credentials from unsuspecting victims.

Image Source: Cisco Telos

Hackers are also using the technology in their malware distribution campaigns because it provides low-cost storage for malicious payloads while offering resilience against content moderation, effectively acting as “bulletproof hosting” for adversaries. ‘We have observed various samples in the wild that are currently leveraging IPFS. Throughout 2022, we’ve observed the volume of samples in the wild continuing to increase as this becomes a more popular hosting method for adversaries,’ the researchers said. One campaign saw victims receive emails pretending to come from a Turkish financial institution that were actually part of an infection process for the Agent Tesla remote access trojan.

Several other information-stealing tools were also seen leveraging IFPS, according to Cisco Talos. The company said it expects this kind of activity to continue increasing as more threat actors recognize that IPFS can be used to facilitate bulletproof hosting, is resilient against content moderation and law enforcement activities, and introduces problems for organizations attempting to detect and defend against attacks that may leverage the IPFS network.’

‘Organizations should be aware of how these newly emerging technologies are being actively used across the threat landscape and evaluate how to best implement security controls to prevent or detect successful attacks in their environments. Organizations should become familiar with these new technologies and how they are being leveraged by threat actors to defend against new techniques that use them,” Cisco Talos said.” (3)

What Next?

The following is a review of concepts central to how we analyze a socio-technical system here at OODA Loop – core concepts we will return to often in the next couple of months as we provide a final analysis of certain research thematics (misinformation, AI innovation, etc.) and findings from our 2022 research agenda.

This cybersecurity incident is a really elegant case study which illustrates the following core concepts: